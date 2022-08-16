2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Adds a More Potent Diesel Engine and Range-Topping ZR2 Bison

What is the Silverado 1500?

Chevrolet gave the Silverado 1500 a major refresh last year, yet the Bowtie continues to update its über popular full-size pickup. The 2023 Silverado 1500 lineup will expand to include the off-road-focused ZR2 Bison special-edition trim level, plus a more powerful Duramax diesel engine.

How did Chevy upgrade the Silverado 1500's diesel engine?

Chevrolet offers the Silverado 1500 with a diverse range of engines, from a turbocharged four-cylinder to a whomping 6.2-liter V8. A turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six diesel is also available on most models, and its output is bumped for 2023. While previous versions of the oil-burner topped out at 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, the revised 2023 engine produces 305 hp and 495 lb-ft. Chevrolet cites new steel pistons and fuel injectors, a modified turbo compressor and "improved temperature control features" as the sources for increased output.

What's the Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison?

The ZR2 Bison, on the other hand, uses the most powerful engine in the lineup: the 6.2-liter gasoline V8 with 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. Based on the already capable ZR2, the Bison was developed in conjunction with third-party supplier American Expedition Vehicles to be the ultimate off-roader. Powder-coated AEV steel front and rear bumpers give the ZR2 Bison improved approach and departure angles of 32.5 degrees and 23.4 degrees, respectively, without changing ground clearance of 11.2 inches. Other mechanical upgrades include boron steel skid plates, steel panels to protect the rocker panels, and gloss black 18-inch AEV wheels wrapped in 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires.

Visual enhancements for the ZR2 Bison abound, starting with exterior detailing. The body-colored grille divider is unique to the Bison, as is the matte black upper element of the standard Multi-Flex tailgate. There are also AEV-branded decals and badges throughout the cabin and on the external bits.

How much does all this cost?

We don't know for certain how much the diesel will cost, but the current engine is a $2,500-$3,000 premium over the four-cylinder (depending on trim) and roughly $1,000 more expensive than the 5.3-liter V8. Expect that pricing to stay consistent when the 2023 Silverado 1500 goes on sale later this year.

Chevrolet has released pricing for the ZR2 Bison, however. Due to start production in early 2023, the Bison will carry a base price tag of $78,490, including destination charges. That means the bumpers, skid plates and styling cues will run you about $8,500 over the cost of a standard Silverado 1500 ZR2.

Edmunds says

Chevy isn't resting its laurels a year after the Silverado 1500's well-received refresh. The diesel makes quite a bit more power, while buyers with deep pockets can now spec the even more capable ZR2 Bison.