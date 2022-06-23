See the All-New 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 for the First Time

- Chevy has released a teaser of the all-new 2023 Colorado.
- It will have a full reveal on July 28.
- The Toyota Tacoma might face truly stiff competition from Ford and Chevy very soon.
The midsize pickup segment is about to get a lot more interesting. Chevrolet just released its first teaser of the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. Specifically, we got our first good look at the all-new ZR2 model, a hardcore off-roader that's made to go head-to-head with the likes of the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and the upcoming Ford Ranger Raptor. Here's everything we know so far about the nearly-upon-us 2023 Chevy Colorado.
The truck will either be all-new or significantly revised. Reports say that, while the new Colorado will keep the current truck's underpinnings, the frame and chassis will be heavily revised. We also expect the Colorado to adopt a new electric architecture that will allow it to adopt GM's full suite of safety systems. It might even get Super Cruise, GM's hands-free driver assist technology.
Under the hood, we expect revision more than change. The 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that powers base versions of the current car will be here to stay, albeit with more power and torque than before. It's likely that the diesel engine will be dropped from the lineup — none of the Colorado's competitors offer a diesel engine and diesels have been slowly falling out of favor with U.S. buyers for decades now. As for the V6 that's under the hood of the ZR2, we aren't sure. But if Chevy wants to compete with the eventual Ranger Raptor, a more powerful engine option is almost a must.
As for the external bodywork, look no further than the (albeit rather murky) images we've clipped from Chevy's first teaser. The truck will get an all-new, more refined look than before. The rear will take on a similar appearance to the current Silverado's, while the front looks more sophisticated and less of a hodgepodge than the current design. The teaser also reveals accessories the ZR2 will get, like a safari bar up front and off-road sport bars for the truck bed.
The interior will also get serious revisions. The current car feels built to a price, but the next Colorado will adopt a totally new design that cribs from the new-for-2022 Silverado. Expect big screens, fresh tech, and much higher-quality materials inside than before. We can't wait to get our hands on the new Colorado, and we don't have to wait much longer for full details. The 2023 Colorado will make its debut on July 28 of this year.
The midsize truck segment just got a lot more interesting.