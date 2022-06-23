See the All-New 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 for the First Time

Under the hood, we expect revision more than change. The 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that powers base versions of the current car will be here to stay, albeit with more power and torque than before. It's likely that the diesel engine will be dropped from the lineup — none of the Colorado's competitors offer a diesel engine and diesels have been slowly falling out of favor with U.S. buyers for decades now. As for the V6 that's under the hood of the ZR2, we aren't sure. But if Chevy wants to compete with the eventual Ranger Raptor, a more powerful engine option is almost a must.

As for the external bodywork, look no further than the (albeit rather murky) images we've clipped from Chevy's first teaser. The truck will get an all-new, more refined look than before. The rear will take on a similar appearance to the current Silverado's, while the front looks more sophisticated and less of a hodgepodge than the current design. The teaser also reveals accessories the ZR2 will get, like a safari bar up front and off-road sport bars for the truck bed.