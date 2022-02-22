- The Ford Ranger Raptor is finally upon us.
- It's got all the Raptor goodies you'd expect, and 284 horsepower and 362 lb-ft.
- The best part is you’ll actually be able to buy this one.
The last Ford Ranger to receive a Raptor badge was both not a truck Americans would want and not something they were even able to buy. That Raptor was never sold here and featured a diesel engine, which is most useful for those who tow, not for those who love a little off-roading. The new Ranger Raptor rights the old truck's wrongs, and Ford is finally going to give us the baby Raptor.
Gone is the only diesel engine in favor of an all-new twin-turbo V6 that makes 284 horsepower and 362 lb-ft of torque. That's 74 horsepower more than the outgoing diesel variant. The engine features an anti-lag system that Ford first featured on its GT supercar. There are a number of ways to do anti-lag, but Ford's system essentially keeps the throttle cracked open (even when the driver's foot isn't on the accelerator) to keep the turbos spinning and reduce the amount of time they need to create precious boost. The result is much more immediate throttle response and a reduction in the throttle lag that turbos often create.
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
The new engine is mated to Ford's near ubiquitous 10-speed automatic transmission with a two-speed transfer case. There are seven selectable drive modes that change the character of that new engine based on what you happen to be driving on, or over. Baja mode is the most extreme, and it dials up the anti-lag system for high-speed off-road running. Other off-road specific modes include Sand, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl.
But you can't just boost the engine and call it a day — not with a Raptor. The requisite off-road hardware is here too. A new generation of Fox shock absorbers handle the suspending, and they feature a greater breadth of ability than those on the previous car. That means the Ranger Raptor can be more comfortable everyday while being more capable when you decide to turn up the wick a little bit.
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
The Ranger's frame has been reinforced in key areas (the shock towers, the rear roof pillar and others) to better cope with the strain of high-speed off-roading, too. The Raptor's steel bash plate is almost twice the size of the standard Ranger's and combines with an engine undershield and transfer case shield to protect the Ranger's underbody. Aluminum upper and lower control arms and a Watt's linkage out back should help better control that car at high speed. The requisite front and rear differential lockers are present and correct as well.
Ford has clearly gone to town on the Ranger Raptor, and it looks the part, too. A more aggressive front end treatment, the Raptor-signature dual exhaust tips, BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, and wider fender flares give the Raptor a menace that's missing from the standard Ranger.
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
There's no word on pricing, but we'll get more of those details closer to the U.S.-spec Ranger's launch. Expect that to come closer to summer.
Now that the Ranger, Bronco and F-150 have all received the Raptor treatment, would anyone else like to see what Ford would go to a Maverick Raptor?