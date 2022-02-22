The last Ford Ranger to receive a Raptor badge was both not a truck Americans would want and not something they were even able to buy. That Raptor was never sold here and featured a diesel engine, which is most useful for those who tow, not for those who love a little off-roading. The new Ranger Raptor rights the old truck's wrongs, and Ford is finally going to give us the baby Raptor.

Gone is the only diesel engine in favor of an all-new twin-turbo V6 that makes 284 horsepower and 362 lb-ft of torque. That's 74 horsepower more than the outgoing diesel variant. The engine features an anti-lag system that Ford first featured on its GT supercar. There are a number of ways to do anti-lag, but Ford's system essentially keeps the throttle cracked open (even when the driver's foot isn't on the accelerator) to keep the turbos spinning and reduce the amount of time they need to create precious boost. The result is much more immediate throttle response and a reduction in the throttle lag that turbos often create.