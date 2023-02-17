Driven: 2023 Chevrolet Colorado Has Better Tech and Stout Four-Cylinder Power

Midsize-truck shoppers haven't had much new stuff to pick from recently. Our current top-rated midsize truck, the Honda Ridgeline, was last redesigned for 2017. The Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet's current Colorado generation are even older than that. But new hardware is finally arriving with the fully redesigned 2023 Chevrolet Colorado.

Chevrolet is looking to reset expectations and directly address some of the old Colorado's faults. The body looks tougher and more trucky, and the interior is dramatically improved in terms of styling and technology. The new Colorado also keeps things simple. All models now come in a crew-cab/short-bed configuration with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine under the hood. Is that enough to push the Colorado to the top? Let's find out.

What's powering the 2023 Colorado?

All Colorados now come with a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder that offers three levels of output. The new engine, in its more powerful forms, is meant to replace both the high horsepower of the old Colorado's optional V6 as well as the torquey grunt of the optional diesel-powered four-cylinder.

Chevy says to expect similar efficiency figures to the four-cylinder when those become available, which would be a coup given the added performance. All versions of the Colorado feature an eight-speed automatic transmission and cylinder deactivation under light loads, allowing the motor to run as a two-cylinder for decreased fuel consumption.

The base output version (called 2.7 Turbo) comes standard on Work Truck (or WT) and LT trims and produces 237 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. That's a big boost over the old four-cylinder's 200 hp and 191 lb-ft. With this engine, the Colorado can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

A more potent version called the 2.7 Turbo Plus is optional for those two trims and comes standard on the Z71 and Trail Boss. In this application, the turbo 2.7-liter produces a healthy 310 hp and 391 lb-ft. That represents a minor bump of 2 hp compared to the V6 but a whopping 116 lb-ft increase in torque. Maximum towing capacity rises to 7,700 pounds with this powertrain, or 700 pounds more than the V6 managed. The Z71 and Trail Boss come with standard four-wheel drive, while the WT and LT have two-wheel drive standard with 4WD optional.

Topping the range is the 2.7 Turbo High-Output, which comes standard in the off-road-focused ZR2. It produces the same horsepower as the Turbo Plus but more torque, for a max of 430 lb-ft. Though this engine isn't currently offered in any of the other trim levels, Chevy says you can still get it if you have the Turbo Plus. All you have to do is take it to the dealership for a software flash that costs $395. So if you buy a Trail Boss and you decide you need that extra torque for off-roading or easier towing, it doesn't cost much to add it on and keeps your warranty intact as well.

What off-roading upgrades do the 2023 Colorado Trail Boss and ZR2 get?

The Trail Boss keeps the Z71's automatic-locking rear differential and standard all-terrain tires, then tacks on a 2-inch lift and 3-inch-wider front track. That gives it some extra ground clearance, up to 9.5 inches (versus 8.9 inches in the Z71) and more aggressive approach (30.5 degrees), breakover (21 degrees) and departure angles (22.4 degrees).

For those looking to do more serious off-roading, the ZR2 is back in the Colorado lineup. Its upgrades are similar to those on the previous-generation ZR2. It has a 3-inch lift (10.7 inches of ground clearance), skid plates, specialized Multimatic dampers, power-locking front and rear diffs and 33-inch mud-terrain tires, among other upgrades. Approach, breakover and departure angles are better, too (38.3/24.6/25.1 degrees). The new ZR2 Desert Boss package goes even further, with beadlock-capable wheels, a front fascia with even more clearance, underbody camera and a roof-mounted light bar. Your move, rumored Ford Ranger Raptor.