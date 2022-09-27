The 2023 BMW Z4 Gets Slight Tweaks but No Manual

Ever since Toyota announced the 2023 GR Supra was going to get a manual transmission, the online rumor mill swirled. Many sites were saying that the Z4 was going to be offered with a manual transmission, too, and that it may even be the same unit as the one in the GR Supra since both the Toyota and the Bimmer roll off the same production line in Austria. Unfortunately, that's not the case, at least for the time being. If we're honest, this move doesn't come as a surprise. Manual transmissions are well on their way out, and BMW likely would have sold so few three-pedal Z4s that it probably would look like nothing more than a rounding error on the automaker's balance sheet.

Let's move on to what BMW has changed. The base sDrive30i model now gets the M Sport package as standard. That includes a sportier front fascia, a different insert for the kidney grille, and some slightly more aggressive side sills. The M Sport package also includes some detail updates to the interior that include a steering wheel shod in some different leather, a leather dashboard and some M sport pedals.