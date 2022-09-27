2023 BMW XM First Look: A Real M Car?

Inside, the XM looks like a pretty nice place to spend time. BMW's Merino leather (an upgraded option on many other high-end BMWs) coats the XM's seats, while the more typical Nappa leather trims the instrument panel surround and door panels. Alcantara faux suede further decorates the window pillars. Even though the design is reminiscent of the X7 and other BMW SUVs, the new trimmings elevate the space into something that looks even more expensive than other top-dollar Bimmers. There are a plethora of interior options to help potential customers design a space that's unique to them.

Another option is the available Vintage Coffee Merino leather trim. It coats the upper sections of the instrument panel and door panels in a leather that looks like it's been lifted straight out of your headmaster's study. The distressed look that highlights the leather's natural imperfections might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it is a unique touch we haven't seen another mainstream automaker, premium or otherwise, make available.

As you'd expect from a new BMW, the iDrive 8 infotainment system is standard and powers the central touchscreen that sticks out from the dash. The instrument panel is a digital display with its own set of M-specific readouts. It's augmented by a head-up display that projects info onto the glass above the instrument cluster. The rest of the interior will be familiar to most BMW customers. The wheel, center console and dual infotainment screens ape much of what we saw in the recently refreshed X7.

Time to talk about the looks

While we think the XM's cabin is inarguably great, the same cannot be said for its exterior. We are completely baffled by some of BMW's design choices here. The XM's exterior is too brutish and lacks cohesion. It looks like a Botox-injected Volkswagen Atlas at the back and a tractor that's been designed for the world of Tron at the front. We aren't fans, and it's hard to think it'll grow on us since we still aren't over the new M3's mug. The XM is not a pretty car, and we think saying as much is only fair.

Are an extra-luxurious interior and unique powertrain enough to make the XM worth its $159,995 price tag? We'll know for sure once we drive it. We just know we don't want to look at it any longer than we have to. Sorry, BMW design team, better luck next time.

Edmunds says

Can a SUV really be a proper M car? The X5 M and X3 M are cool, fast SUVs, but we struggle to ascribe real M credence to them. Maybe the XM will change that, but we'll only know for sure once we get behind the wheel.