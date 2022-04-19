2023 BMW i7: Technologically Advanced but Visually Challenging

What is the BMW i7?

The 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 is the all-electric equivalent of the full-size and gasoline-powered 7 Series luxury sedan that debuted alongside it. A new generation of this flagship is big news on its own and adding an EV option makes these debuts even more significant. While the traditional 7 Series draws power from mild hybrid six- or eight-cylinder engines, the i7 comes with a battery pack with 101.7 kWh of usable power and two electric motors driving the front and rear axles for all-wheel drive.

Combined output is 536 horsepower and 549 lb-ft of torque, which is strong enough to accelerate the i7 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. BMW estimates the big sedan will travel up to 300 miles on a full charge. Speaking of charging, the i7 is capable of 195-kW DC fast charging, which should enable it to replenish up to 80 miles of range in only 10 minutes. As a plus, free charging will be available at Electrify America stations for the first three years of ownership.