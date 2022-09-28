2023 Bentley Bentayga Gains a Hybrid Model (Again)

- After a one-year hiatus, the Bentayga’s electrified powertrain returns.
- Plug-in hybrid versions of the S and Azure offered for the first time.
- Offers a bit more range and power than last year.
Although an eco-friendly powertrain was curiously absent from the 2022 Bentayga lineup, Bentley is bringing back the plug-in hybrid for next year. The 2023 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid returns, with more power and range than the last time around.
This is the second notable addition to the Bentayga lineup for 2023, with the lengthened Bentayga EWB also debuting this year. Bentley's electrification plans are also expanding; by 2025 the company expects to offer its entire lineup with hybrid powertrains and launch its first fully electric vehicle.
The PHEV setup combines a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 gas engine and a 100-kW electric motor. The electric motor has been beefed up to produce 134 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque — increases of 15% and 6%, respectively — to give the Bentayga a bit more oomph when driving solely on electricity. Combined with the gas engine, total output is 456 hp, and that's enough power to launch the Bentayga Hybrid from 0-62 mph in a claimed 5.3 seconds on to a top speed of 158 mph.
Power is stored in an 18-kWh battery and Bentley says the updated Bentayga hybrid models will be able to travel an estimated 27 miles on electric power (on the more generous WLTP cycle), a small bump over the previous setup's 25 miles of WLTP-estimated range (which translated to 18 miles on the EPA cycle).
Bentley has also expanded the availability of the hybrid powertrain in its return, making it available not only on the standard Bentayga, but also on the S model introduced last year, as well as the new-for-2023 Azure trim. As of this writing, it's unclear if the extended-wheelbase versions of the Bentayga will also be offered with electrification.
The S and Azure models have very different aims. Compared to the standard Bentayga, the sporty S comes with a stiffer suspension thanks to a 15% increase in damper stiffness, a more boisterous exhaust, and modified tuning to the stability control system to make it feel more dynamic. Conversely, the Azure prioritizes comfort with standard 22-way adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats and 15 interior upholstery color choices to provide a customized, serene cabin experience.
The fact that both of those models can share the same powertrain speaks to the versatility that electrification provides. The torque from the electric motor can be used to either make the vehicle more exhilarating or to make it launch smoothly and quietly to provide a luxurious feel.
The Bentayga Hybrid will be available to order beginning this fall, with deliveries beginning in spring 2023.
Even in ultra-luxury SUVs, efficiency and lowered emissions can be priorities and we're glad to see the Bentayga offer a plug-in hybrid once again.