2023 Bentley Bentayga Gains a Hybrid Model (Again)

Bentley has also expanded the availability of the hybrid powertrain in its return, making it available not only on the standard Bentayga, but also on the S model introduced last year, as well as the new-for-2023 Azure trim. As of this writing, it's unclear if the extended-wheelbase versions of the Bentayga will also be offered with electrification.

The S and Azure models have very different aims. Compared to the standard Bentayga, the sporty S comes with a stiffer suspension thanks to a 15% increase in damper stiffness, a more boisterous exhaust, and modified tuning to the stability control system to make it feel more dynamic. Conversely, the Azure prioritizes comfort with standard 22-way adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats and 15 interior upholstery color choices to provide a customized, serene cabin experience.

The fact that both of those models can share the same powertrain speaks to the versatility that electrification provides. The torque from the electric motor can be used to either make the vehicle more exhilarating or to make it launch smoothly and quietly to provide a luxurious feel.

The Bentayga Hybrid will be available to order beginning this fall, with deliveries beginning in spring 2023.

Edmunds says

Even in ultra-luxury SUVs, efficiency and lowered emissions can be priorities and we're glad to see the Bentayga offer a plug-in hybrid once again.