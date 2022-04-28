The Integra comes with a lot of standard gear. The base model is loaded with LED headlights, a sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and ignition, selectable drive modes, a 7-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, imitation leather upholstery and Acura's comprehensive suite of driving aids.

Upgrading to the A-Spec nets you sportier exterior styling, larger 18-inch wheels (replacing the Integra's 17-inch alloys) and LED foglights.

The A-Spec with Technology package is the fully loaded model, with front and rear parking sensors, puddle lamps, a configurable drive mode, adaptive dampers, a 9-inch touchscreen, interior lighting, a power-adjustable passenger seat, a wireless charging pad, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four USB ports, a 16-speaker ELS audio system, a head-up display and imitation suede seat inserts. The CVT automatic also gains remote engine start, while opting for the trim-exclusive manual transmission nets you a limited-slip differential.

We think the best Integras are the bookends. Go with the standard model if you want to save some cash or pay a reasonable bit more for the fully loaded model, which also gives you the option of the shift-for-yourself transmission. The A-Spec isn't too expensive, but its list of upgrades is pretty minor.

Edmunds says

Starting at $32,000, the 2023 Acura Integra could be the luxury-sedan bargain of this year. At first blush, our favorites are the cost-effective base model and the fully loaded one — and the latter gives you the option of a manual transmission.