- Integra pricing has been announced, and it's more affordable than you might think.
- Starting price of $32,000 undercuts BMW 2 Series and Mercedes CLA by thousands.
- Even the fully loaded model is budget-friendly for the class.
The Acura Integra is one of the most highly anticipated new luxury cars. With a hatchback body style, available manual transmission and a sprightly engine shared with the Civic Si, the Integra has what it takes to appeal to enthusiasts. A wealth of creature comforts and driver aids might also sway buyers looking for an alternative to a typical Audi or BMW purchase, or persuade Honda shoppers to move a little upmarket. In short, there's a lot going on with Acura's new compact sedan.
Though we didn't know how much Acura would ask for the new Integra when it was unveiled, we estimated that with the Civic Si hardware and the price point of the larger TLX, the Integra could possibly start around $30,000. Today, Acura confirmed the starting price of the 2023 Integra, plus the MSRP of all the available packages. Read on to find out how close our initial estimate was.
Transmission
MSRP (including $1,095 destination charge)
|Integra
|CVT
|$31,895
|Integra A-Spec
|CVT
|$33,895
|Integra A-Spec with Technology package
|CVT/Manual
|$36,895
The Integra comes with a lot of standard gear. The base model is loaded with LED headlights, a sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and ignition, selectable drive modes, a 7-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, imitation leather upholstery and Acura's comprehensive suite of driving aids.
Upgrading to the A-Spec nets you sportier exterior styling, larger 18-inch wheels (replacing the Integra's 17-inch alloys) and LED foglights.
The A-Spec with Technology package is the fully loaded model, with front and rear parking sensors, puddle lamps, a configurable drive mode, adaptive dampers, a 9-inch touchscreen, interior lighting, a power-adjustable passenger seat, a wireless charging pad, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four USB ports, a 16-speaker ELS audio system, a head-up display and imitation suede seat inserts. The CVT automatic also gains remote engine start, while opting for the trim-exclusive manual transmission nets you a limited-slip differential.
We think the best Integras are the bookends. Go with the standard model if you want to save some cash or pay a reasonable bit more for the fully loaded model, which also gives you the option of the shift-for-yourself transmission. The A-Spec isn't too expensive, but its list of upgrades is pretty minor.
Starting at $32,000, the 2023 Acura Integra could be the luxury-sedan bargain of this year. At first blush, our favorites are the cost-effective base model and the fully loaded one — and the latter gives you the option of a manual transmission.