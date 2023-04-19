In order to be activated, the Rivian EV must have at least 50 miles of remaining range. And if for some reason a silly human forgets to input an exact temperature, the system defaults to 72 degrees. Pet Comfort can also be used in cold weather to keep the cabin warm and cozy.

Better still, anyone walking past the vehicle will know simply by peeking in the window that whatever manner of creature might be lurking inside has not been forgotten. A display on the 15.6-inch infotainment screen broadcasts a message stating, "My pet is safe and comfy," along with the vehicle's set temperature in extra-large numerals.

This friendly message is relayed by Rivian's Gear Guard, a yellow-hued cartoon character who sports a headband and looks something like a mashup of a smiling Sasquatch and a hairy Cheeto.