The Tundra Capstone kicks things off with the i-Force Max powertrain — Toyota's official name for the Tundra hybrid. The twin-turbocharged V6 is augmented by an electric motor-generator, which increases the standard engine's output of 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque to a whomping 437 hp and 583 lb-ft. It's a sweetheart of a powertrain and makes the Tundra hybrid more potent than any other competitor, save the bonkers Ram 1500 TRX. The Capstone is also equipped with the Platinum's most comprehensive options package, which includes power-retractable running boards, rear air suspension, a 360-degree camera and a head-up display.

You can get all of the above items on a decked-out Platinum. The Capstone's true value comes in its unique upgrades. Capstone-exclusive features start on the outside with 22-inch chrome wheels and a chrome grille, with a body-colored grille surround. Inside, the seats are wrapped in premium semi-aniline leather with a perforation pattern distinct from what's used in the Platinum. The interior is trimmed with an open-pore walnut inlay, decorated with an illuminated Capstone logo on the passenger-side dash. Finally, the front side windows feature acoustic glass, which should reduce noise in the already quiet cabin.

What's the damage?

The only thing we don't know about the Tundra Capstone is its price, and at this point we would typically take an educated guess. After all, the Capstone's list of upgrades over a decked-out Platinum isn't extensive. We venture that the larger wheels, upgraded leather, open-pore wood and noise-reducing front side windows constitute a price bump of around $5,000 over an otherwise similarly equipped Tundra Platinum.

However, at the time of publication, Toyota has not yet published pricing for any Tundras with the hybrid, so we don't know exactly how much a Tundra Platinum with this powertrain goes for. However, we do know that Ford charges roughly $2,000 to upgrade from the 3.5-liter V6 to the same engine with a hybrid component. Following this logic, a Tundra Capstone should be priced around the low to mid-$70,000s. That's an absolute ton of money, but a loaded F-150 hybrid will likely cost thousands of dollars more.