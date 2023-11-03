Watch: Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Battles Our Long-Term Chevrolet Tahoe

It's time for Sequoia vs. Tahoe, in the dirt and on the road.

Full-size SUVs have been following the same formula for many years: body-on-frame construction and a big gas engine under the hood, with very few exceptions. One of those exceptions was the short-lived Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid, but that hasn't been sold for over a decade. But the redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia is shaking things up in the present, with its hybrid powertrain that offers some serious performance along with greater efficiency. The specs are impressive: 437 total hp and 583 lb-ft of torque, a maximum towing capacity of over 9,500 pounds, and a 0-60 mph time of just 6.0 seconds.

Our test vehicle came in TRD Pro form, with some serious off-road hardware attached, so we decided to put it up against our long-term 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 both on the pavement and on the dirt. The Toyota's powertrain delivers a lot of power, but could it offer enough dexterity for off-roading? And how does the new Toyota's interior stack up against the Chevy's cavernous cabin?

Those are the questions we sought to answer while having some fun with these big utes in different environments. Which one might be better suited to you? Well, to find that out you're just gonna have to watch our video.