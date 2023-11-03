Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Watch: Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Battles Our Long-Term Chevrolet Tahoe

Watch: Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Battles Our Long-Term Chevrolet Tahoe

The Sequoia's new hybrid powertrain gets put to the test versus the Tahoe's tried-and-true V8

2023 Toyota Sequoia and 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe front
  • Brian Wongby
    Senior Reviews Editor
    Brian Wong has worked in the automotive industry since 2010, writing over 1,000 car-related articles and testing and reviewing hundreds of vehicles over the course of career. Brian is a senior reviews editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Cars.com, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports. Brian has also been featured on MotorWeek as an expert for several car comparisons. He loves convertibles (the smaller the better) and hates paying for parking, so Los Angeles is both the right and wrong city for him.
  • The redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro takes on our long-term 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71, both on- and off-road.
  • We put the Sequoia's new hybrid powertrain to the test.
  • Find out where the Toyota performs well and where it struggles against a full-size stalwart.

It's time for Sequoia vs. Tahoe, in the dirt and on the road.

Full-size SUVs have been following the same formula for many years: body-on-frame construction and a big gas engine under the hood, with very few exceptions. One of those exceptions was the short-lived Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid, but that hasn't been sold for over a decade. But the redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia is shaking things up in the present, with its hybrid powertrain that offers some serious performance along with greater efficiency. The specs are impressive: 437 total hp and 583 lb-ft of torque, a maximum towing capacity of over 9,500 pounds, and a 0-60 mph time of just 6.0 seconds.

Our test vehicle came in TRD Pro form, with some serious off-road hardware attached, so we decided to put it up against our long-term 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 both on the pavement and on the dirt. The Toyota's powertrain delivers a lot of power, but could it offer enough dexterity for off-roading? And how does the new Toyota's interior stack up against the Chevy's cavernous cabin?

Those are the questions we sought to answer while having some fun with these big utes in different environments. Which one might be better suited to you? Well, to find that out you're just gonna have to watch our video.

179 for sale in your area
See All for Sale

Edmunds says

Buyers will have to weigh the Toyota's performance advantages against the practicality of the Tahoe to see which one is more worthy of their dollars.

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 profile
Brian Wongby

Brian Wong has worked in the automotive industry since 2010, writing over 1,000 car-related articles and testing and reviewing hundreds of vehicles over the course of career. Brian is a senior reviews editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Cars.com, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports. Brian has also been featured on MotorWeek as an expert for several car comparisons. He loves convertibles (the smaller the better) and hates paying for parking, so Los Angeles is both the right and wrong city for him.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Learn More at Chevrolet.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
Polestar 2: Electric
Performance Redefined
Discover Now at Polestar.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
Discover the unrivaled
100% Electric BMW iX.
Learn more at BMWUSA.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Honda Accord
Learn More at ShopHonda.com 

Related information

Lease deals by model

Lease deals by make

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Recent automotive news

Other models