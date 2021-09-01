Driving the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Trail Edition

I really like the TRD Pro, but unless you're the type who needs leather seats or does a lot of multi-terrain off-road driving, then you probably don't need a TRD anything from Toyota's truck or SUV offerings. I will admit that TRD trims have an allure — they are a key to exploring beyond roads, offering minimal compromise and little worry. Trust me, I get it. I'm shopping for a TRD Pro 4Runner myself. I'm one of those "needs leather seats" types. But what if I wasn't?

I would 100% elect for the Trail Edition. This lovely new Tacoma and 4Runner trim offers everything you'd need to go most places. It feels like the Trail Edition is an SR5 that moved to Colorado and assimilated into the outdoors culture. The big deal here is that it features a locking rear differential, which when paired with Toyota's 4x4 system gives the driver the ability to go as far as most of us would even think to go. Why do I sound so confident? The Trail Edition Tacomas on our two-day journey managed to go everywhere the TRD Off-Roads and TRD Pros went, with absolutely zero issues. In fact, both of the early production Trail Editions on the drive had malfunctioning rear differential lockers, meaning I was actually unable to test the very feature that makes this trim so enticing for aspiring off-roaders. And yet they soldiered on, never missing a step or slowing the convoy down.

Off-road capabilities aside, the Trail Edition looks great aesthetically. This is an undervalued and very welcomed element of midsize trucks, where I personally feel the "cool-looking" ones are always the most expensive. The Trail Editions look like they've already been hit with a batch of tasteful mods before even leaving the factory. Bronze badging and TRD wheels adorn the Trail Editions, adding unique character touches that do a solid job at differentiating the truck from a general contractor's SR5 work truck. The cloth seats feature a bronze stitching that elevates the interior above lesser models. The bed features two storage lockers — one of which is insulated — that come standard and are exclusive to the Trail trims (for now).

Toyota nailed it with the Trail Edition for shoppers who want a capable, cool 4x4 on a budget. If my TRD Pro hunt doesn't pan out, I'll be getting into one of these.

Edmunds says

The revised TRD Pro and new Trail Edition continue to satisfy the Tacoma's role in the midsize truck market. We think that these 2022 models are the best versions of the Tacoma to date.