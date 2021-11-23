2022 Subaru Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid Priced

Subaru hasn't changed a thing about the 2022 versions of the Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid, and we count that as a good thing — other automakers have been forced to cut features in the face of the ongoing microchip shortage. This capable small SUV is best with the bigger optional motor introduced last year, and it's one of the few offerings in the segment that can back up its rough-and-tumble persona with some off-road performance.

Prices for the non-hybrid Crosstrek rise slightly

We'll just come right out with this: Subaru didn't change a thing between the 2021 and 2022 Crosstrek (or the Hybrid, for that matter). In a year with far too many supply chain issues, microchip shortages, and even automakers rationing chips by cutting features, "no change" has a nice ring to it. Pricing has risen though: The MSRP of the base 2022 Subaru Crosstrek, with a manual transmission, is $200 more than last year's model. However, the destination and handling fees have also increased by $75 — MSRP including destination and delivery charges starts at $23,570, compared to last year's base price of $23,295. Including destination charges, all other Crosstrek trims cost $375 more than their 2021 counterparts.

The base model suffers from a noticeable lack of power with its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, a situation Subaru remedied last year with the introduction of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder to the Sport and Limited models. It makes 30 more horsepower than the standard motor, and the extra features you get on these upper trims are just icing on the cake. The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Sport, the least expensive way to get the superior engine, starts at $27,920.

Modest price increase for the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid too