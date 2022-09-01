Report: Nissan Killing Off the Rogue Sport After 2022

"With the all-new Rogue and recently redesigned Kicks, we will continue to cover this part of [the] market effectively," Automotive News quoted from a letter to dealers from Scott Shirley, a Nissan vice president. "We are also able to invest more resources in our current vehicle lifecycles and next-generation products."

With Nissan covering demand with the Kicks and the Rogue, it doesn't look like there's a successor in sight. The recently redesigned Nissan Qashqai (pronounced Cash-kai, it's the European version of the Rogue Sport) would seem like a perfect fit for the U.S., though. It's built on a new platform, offers a hybrid powertrain, and is full of tech that the Rogue Sport currently doesn't have, such as a digital instrument cluster. But it simply doesn't look like a move overseas is in the cards for the Qashqai right now.

With the Rogue's redesign for 2021 and the Kicks expected to get its first redesign for the 2024 model year, Nissan might simply not want to commit resources to yet another model that it doesn't sell in other parts of the world too. We think it makes plenty of sense for the Qashqai to come here — albeit with a different name — especially given how hot the compact SUV segment is right now. But we also understand the need to consolidate resources for the electric future that's fast approaching.