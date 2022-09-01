Report: Nissan Killing Off the Rogue Sport After 2022

- Automotive News recently reported that the Nissan Rogue Sport will soon go away.
- It doesn't look like Nissan has a successor planned.
- But something in its lineup could be a good fit for the U.S.
Automotive News recently reported that Nissan is going to kill off the Rogue Sport here in the United States after the end of this year. The report was later confirmed by Car and Driver. The Rogue Sport is a hot seller, and Nissan has sold more than 200,000 units a year since 2015, so the move might come as a surprise for a brand that's put together its most complete portfolio in years.
The Rogue Sport is Nissan's compact SUV. It slots in right between the subcompact Kicks and the midsize Rogue. Automotive News quoted a dealer bulletin that included information that production of the Rogue Sport would end in December of this year. That likely means that deliveries to dealerships will continue into the early part of 2023, and the Rogue Sport will be available until supplies are exhausted.
"With the all-new Rogue and recently redesigned Kicks, we will continue to cover this part of [the] market effectively," Automotive News quoted from a letter to dealers from Scott Shirley, a Nissan vice president. "We are also able to invest more resources in our current vehicle lifecycles and next-generation products."
With Nissan covering demand with the Kicks and the Rogue, it doesn't look like there's a successor in sight. The recently redesigned Nissan Qashqai (pronounced Cash-kai, it's the European version of the Rogue Sport) would seem like a perfect fit for the U.S., though. It's built on a new platform, offers a hybrid powertrain, and is full of tech that the Rogue Sport currently doesn't have, such as a digital instrument cluster. But it simply doesn't look like a move overseas is in the cards for the Qashqai right now.
With the Rogue's redesign for 2021 and the Kicks expected to get its first redesign for the 2024 model year, Nissan might simply not want to commit resources to yet another model that it doesn't sell in other parts of the world too. We think it makes plenty of sense for the Qashqai to come here — albeit with a different name — especially given how hot the compact SUV segment is right now. But we also understand the need to consolidate resources for the electric future that's fast approaching.
We expect an official announcement on the Rogue Sport's death to come later this year.