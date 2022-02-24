We Bought a 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid

That said, the powertrain that excited us the most was the new PowerBoost hybrid. It consists of a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine paired with an electric motor; total output stands at a formidable 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque. For context, the almighty Raptor makes an extra 20 hp but is down 60 lb-ft. Not only is the Hybrid powertrain one of the most potent in the F-150 arsenal, it's also the most efficient, according to the EPA. The four-wheel-drive Hybrid is rated at 24 mpg in the EPA's combined, city and highway tests — a trifecta of 24s. The Raptor tops out at a meager 16 mpg combined.

Clearly, the new hybrid was a no-brainer. So was the crew cab — or SuperCrew, in Fordspeak — configuration for maximum rear passenger room. Throw in 4WD and the Lariat trim level, and our ideal F-150 would be equipped similarly to our previous 2015 Ford F-150 and 2018 Ford F-150 long-termers.

Turns out the topsy-turvy new car market had other plans.

The one we got

Most of the new long-term vehicles that we've purchased recently have been factory orders. We peruse an options list, spec out a vehicle exactly the way we want it, and then wait a few months to receive it (or, in the case of our Bronco First Edition, twiddle thumbs for over a year). But although the current inventory shortage has made factory orders more commonplace than they were pre-shortage, a lot of shoppers still go to a dealership and buy a vehicle right off the lot. We decided to take this approach with our F-150 Hybrid.

News flash: It's bad out there, especially if you're in the market for a popular vehicle with a hot new engine. We found that F-150s with PowerBoost in Lariat spec were absolutely loaded with options that pushed them well above our budget. At the same time, we still wanted a pickup with a useful set of features so it didn't feel like a work truck and would let us make the most of the unique powertrain.