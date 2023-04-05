The redesigned 2024 Subaru Crosstrek hasn't even arrived at dealerships yet and already Subaru is giving it the video game equivalent of an XP level up: the new 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness. As with the previous releases of Subaru's Outback Wilderness and Forester Wilderness, the Crosstrek Wilderness is a trim level that adds a number of modifications to enhance off-road capability. But this could very well be the coolest Wilderness yet based on what we've seen so far.

More ground clearance, all-terrain tires and more

A raised suspension starts out the Wilderness' adventurous mods. All regular 2024 Crosstreks start out with a respectable 8.7 inches of ground clearance to help them clear rocks and ruts. For the Wilderness, Subaru fits special springs and dampers to increase clearance to 9.3 inches. For reference, that's getting close to Jeep Wrangler territory, which starts at 9.7 inches. The approach, departure and breakover angles for the Wilderness (these are measurements that further help you judge and compare how off-road-worthy a vehicle is) are improved, too.

Maintaining traction at the ground is a set of 17-inch wheels fitted with all-terrain tires. Subaru also modified the Crosstrek Wilderness' all-wheel-drive powertrain. There's a shorter final drive ratio to give this little SUV a little more grunt when climbing hills (speculation: this could improve overall acceleration, too) and a revised continuously variable automatic transmission that Subaru says is better at optimizing traction in slippery conditions. Standard equipment for the Wilderness is the 2024 Crosstrek's updated X-Mode off-road traction management system.

There are two available engines for the 2024 Crosstrek, and the Wilderness gets the more powerful 2.5-liter engine (182 horsepower, 178 lb-ft of torque). Maximum rated towing capacity on the Wilderness is 3,500 pounds, which is a big increase over the vehicle's standard capacity of 1,500 pounds. It's even better than the Forester's max of 3,000 pounds.

More plastic, more features

The Crosstrek Wilderness gets a familiar treatment of extra protective lower body cladding plus revised bumpers, a restyled grille, yellow roof rail mount points and a black hood graphic. There's even a big "SUBARU" molded into the rear bumper.

These changes steer the Crosstrek, already not the most sleek-looking of vehicles, into the land of cartoonish. There are so many oddly shaped plastic panel overlays affixed to its body that an indifferent observer might suspect that the Wilderness, rather than being the product of a major global automaker, came from an overly excited 20-year-old Crosstrek owner who got his first 3D printer for Christmas.

But seen in person, the Wilderness treatment, somehow, comes together to be respectably purposeful and functional (to this writer, anyway). Perhaps it's because the Crosstrek has earned some cred over the years as a viable off-roader, and therefore it's not so ridiculous to think that owners will actually bounce along trails in one and replace those protective plastic panels should they get sufficiently scraped.

Inside, the Wilderness gets special water-resistant synthetic upholstery and all-weather floor mats. The Crosstrek's available 11.6-inch center touchscreen is standard, as is wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. A singular factory option package adds a power-adjustable driver's seat, a sunroof and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Crosstrek Wilderness pricing and release date

The Crosstrek Wilderness starts at $33,290, including destination. That will make it the most expensive Crosstrek, topping the $32,190 Limited trim. So, yeah, that's expensive for the extra-small crossover SUV market. But it seems like a pretty good deal to us considering what the Wilderness comes with. It's also less expensive than the similarly conceived Jeep 2023 Compass Trailhawk ($37,340) as well as the Wilderness versions of the Forester and Outback.

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness will be at dealerships starting this fall.