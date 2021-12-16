- Land Rover has announced a new SV personalization program for the 2022 Range Rover.
- There are more than 1.6 million possible exterior and interior combinations.
- With ceramic, wood, metal, leather and new paint options, the sky's the limit here.
We don't want a lot for Christmas, but a completely unique 2022 Range Rover certainly isn't something we'd say no to. Thankfully, Land Rover has announced an SV program for its all-new Range Rover. While the new program won't be ready in time to stuff our stockings with keys to an all-new Range, the program will offer the chance to build something completely unique to you when the order books open early in 2022.
Range Rover says that there are more than 1.6 million (yes, you read that right) different possible combinations for the exterior paint, interior trim and leather surfaces. Land Rover will offer seven design themes in total, and once customers pick a main theme, they can move on to selecting other facets of their SV Range Rover. Creating a new Range Rover that no one else on the planet can lay claim to might actually be pretty easy.
Perhaps the most interesting option available courtesy of Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) department is the new option for a ceramic shift knob, drive mode selector and volume knob. These ceramic controls can be had in either a gloss or matte finish, and the parts take 10 weeks to make. It might sound a little over-the-top, but it's an interesting touch and something that won't be found on many other cars.
As you would expect from a custom program like this, there is also the option for a number of wood veneers and leather choices. That's par for the course, but a new option is the chance to spec your Range Rover with sustainable fabrics. Land Rover is calling them Ultrafabrics and says they are 30% lighter than normal materials and generate a quarter of the CO2 during production. It might not exactly save the planet, but it's something you wouldn't expect from a bespoke program like this.
There are 14 additional paint choices to pick from on top of the standard color palette and the option for special metal plating on the outside of the car. Also available are seven different wheel options that go all the way up to 23 inches. There's very little you can't change or make specific to your tastes with the new SV program, and though pricing hasn't been announced, we're sure it's a pretty penny more than the standard Range Rover would cost you — and that car starts at over $100,000.
We're sure these unique Range Rovers will be dotting the streets of Beverly Hills and Central London in no time at all.
Think you've been nice enough for Santa to bring you one of these?