We don't want a lot for Christmas, but a completely unique 2022 Range Rover certainly isn't something we'd say no to. Thankfully, Land Rover has announced an SV program for its all-new Range Rover. While the new program won't be ready in time to stuff our stockings with keys to an all-new Range, the program will offer the chance to build something completely unique to you when the order books open early in 2022.

Range Rover says that there are more than 1.6 million (yes, you read that right) different possible combinations for the exterior paint, interior trim and leather surfaces. Land Rover will offer seven design themes in total, and once customers pick a main theme, they can move on to selecting other facets of their SV Range Rover. Creating a new Range Rover that no one else on the planet can lay claim to might actually be pretty easy.