2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Road Test: Unraveling the Legend

But there is one more thing. The Miata might be the last car on sale today where the driver is just as important as the car itself. Without you, the Miata really is just another car — a relatively uninspiring one at that. Cars like the Porsche 911 GT3 and Shelby GT350R have a certain vigor about them, even when they're sitting still. Not the Miata. But once you hop in, drop the top and go for a drive, you realize something very quickly: The Miata wants you to push it — hard. In turn, it pushes you to have a good time and drive flat out. And it needs that energy from you to be at its best.

In other words, the Miata forces you to engage with it, which is something most of today's tech-laden cars couldn't really care less about. It forces you to be a good driver, and you won't feel like one until you've driven it properly. No pretenders are allowed in the driver's seat. There is no smart cruise control, no auto rev matching and no clever adaptive suspension. There's just a stability control that's either on or off, three pedals, a notchy little gear lever and that free-revving four-banger. You have to do the work, and the reward is a feeling of mastery.