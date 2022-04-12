What is the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L?

The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L is a new stretched version of the large and luxurious Grand Wagoneer that debuted last year. From nose to tail, it's a full foot longer, with 7 of those inches added between the front and rear axles. Passenger space in the second and third rows remains the same as in the standard Grand Wagoneer, which is already spacious enough for adults in any seat. Cargo capacity is where the new L makes huge gains.

You can now fit as much as 44.2 cubic feet of cargo behind the third row, compared to the regular Grand Wagoneer's 27.4-cubic-foot capacity. That also translates to 88.8 cubic feet behind the second row (with the third row folded down) and a maximum capacity of 130.9 cubes with both rows folded. Standard models hold 70.8 cubic feet and 116.7 cubic feet, respectively. Jeep boasts that you can fit a full sheet of plywood behind the Grand Wagoneer L's front seats with room to spare.

There are also changes under the hood, with the discontinuation of the previous Grand Wagoneer's 6.4-liter V8. The Grand Wagoneer L comes with the new "Hurricane 510" 3.0-liter inline-six engine, which is twin-turbocharged and rated here at a stout 510 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. That compares favorably to the old V8's 471 hp and 455 lb-ft. Jeep also claims the new engine will improve fuel economy by 1 or 2 mpg.

Finally, there's a Carbide package that adds gloss black exterior treatments. These include unique wheels, grille elements, mirror caps and headlight trim. Inside, you get similar treatments to the instrument panel and seats.