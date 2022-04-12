- Expanded cargo area compared to regular Grand Wagoneer
- Twin-turbo inline-six engine rated at 510 horsepower
- Carbide package brings gloss black exterior elements
- Part of the second Grand Wagoneer generation introduced for 2022
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L is a new stretched version of the large and luxurious Grand Wagoneer that debuted last year. From nose to tail, it's a full foot longer, with 7 of those inches added between the front and rear axles. Passenger space in the second and third rows remains the same as in the standard Grand Wagoneer, which is already spacious enough for adults in any seat. Cargo capacity is where the new L makes huge gains.
You can now fit as much as 44.2 cubic feet of cargo behind the third row, compared to the regular Grand Wagoneer's 27.4-cubic-foot capacity. That also translates to 88.8 cubic feet behind the second row (with the third row folded down) and a maximum capacity of 130.9 cubes with both rows folded. Standard models hold 70.8 cubic feet and 116.7 cubic feet, respectively. Jeep boasts that you can fit a full sheet of plywood behind the Grand Wagoneer L's front seats with room to spare.
There are also changes under the hood, with the discontinuation of the previous Grand Wagoneer's 6.4-liter V8. The Grand Wagoneer L comes with the new "Hurricane 510" 3.0-liter inline-six engine, which is twin-turbocharged and rated here at a stout 510 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. That compares favorably to the old V8's 471 hp and 455 lb-ft. Jeep also claims the new engine will improve fuel economy by 1 or 2 mpg.
Finally, there's a Carbide package that adds gloss black exterior treatments. These include unique wheels, grille elements, mirror caps and headlight trim. Inside, you get similar treatments to the instrument panel and seats.
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
With the "regular" Grand Wagoneer's eight-passenger capacity in full use, there's a strong possibility you might run out of space for everyone's luggage. The Grand Wagoneer L's increase in cargo capacity makes that much less likely. When you combine that with the big Jeep's off-road and towing capabilities, it can now compete on solid footing against other full-size-plus SUVs.
There aren't a lot of SUVs as large as the Grand Wagoneer L, but that short list is just as distinguished. It's an easy comparison against the Lincoln Navigator L and the Cadillac Escalade ESV, as well as the less luxurious and related Ford Expedition L and Chevrolet Suburban.
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
With an increase in cargo capacity and a powerful new engine that should yield better fuel economy than the old V8, the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L has the credentials and capabilities to haul a lot of friends and their gear.
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L