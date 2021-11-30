2022 Mazda CX-5 Specs, Pricing and On-Sale Date Revealed

Small changes and price bumps for an already stellar CUV

  • 2022 CX-5 gets a mild price bump on all trim levels.
  • For the extra cash you get standard AWD and a lightly revised exterior.
  • It goes on sale this winter.

The CX-5 is Mazda's most popular vehicle, outselling the next-highest-selling vehicle, the smaller CX-30, nearly 3 to 1. Not wanting to mess with its golden goose, the Japanese automaker is keeping the upgrades to the 2022 Mazda CX-5 modest indeed. Changes to this year's CX-5 are more blink-and-you'll-miss-it than they are eye-popping. That said, the 2022 model now gets all-wheel drive as standard, a lightly massaged exterior design, and the turbocharged engine gets six, count 'em, six more horsepower. If you're using 93 octane gas, that is — use a lower grade and the turbo continues to make 227 hp.

The CX-5 range starts off with the base 2.5 S model, which is priced from $27,125. That's actually less than the all-wheel-drive base model cost last year.

Moving up to the 2.5 S Select or 2.5 S Preferred trim will set you back $29,125 and $30,385, respectively. The Select package adds niceties like keyless entry, dual-zone climate control and a six-speaker audio system. Preferred models also get a sunroof, power tailgate, an auto-dimming mirror, and memory positions for the driver's seat.

The Carbon Edition ($31,505) sticks around for another year and adds a unique paint scheme and sportier looks courtesy of darkened exterior bits, though it isn't available in conjunction with the turbocharged engine anymore.

The Premium model adds selectable drive modes, a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system and 19-inch wheels. It retails for $33,535.

Upgrade to the Premium Plus ($35,175) and you'll add ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and a head-up display.

All of the aforementioned CX-5s are powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 187 horsepower. If you want a bit more grunt, you can opt for the CX-5 2.5 Turbo model, which makes up to 256 horsepower if you use 93 octane gasoline. The Turbo is priced from $37,625, or roughly $2,450 more than the Premium Plus trim level.

At the top of the ladder is the Turbo Signature model, and it gets everything the CX-5 offers — premium leather upholstery, a 360-degree view camera and automatic lane-centering. The 2022 version of this trim costs $39,875, almost $1,200 more than last year's Signature model.

The CX-5 was one of the best crossovers you could buy before the face-lift, and we don't think the 2022 updates are going to change that in the slightest.

