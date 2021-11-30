2022 Mazda CX-5 Specs, Pricing and On-Sale Date Revealed

The CX-5 is Mazda's most popular vehicle, outselling the next-highest-selling vehicle, the smaller CX-30, nearly 3 to 1. Not wanting to mess with its golden goose, the Japanese automaker is keeping the upgrades to the 2022 Mazda CX-5 modest indeed. Changes to this year's CX-5 are more blink-and-you'll-miss-it than they are eye-popping. That said, the 2022 model now gets all-wheel drive as standard, a lightly massaged exterior design, and the turbocharged engine gets six, count 'em, six more horsepower. If you're using 93 octane gas, that is — use a lower grade and the turbo continues to make 227 hp.

The CX-5 range starts off with the base 2.5 S model, which is priced from $27,125. That's actually less than the all-wheel-drive base model cost last year.

Moving up to the 2.5 S Select or 2.5 S Preferred trim will set you back $29,125 and $30,385, respectively. The Select package adds niceties like keyless entry, dual-zone climate control and a six-speaker audio system. Preferred models also get a sunroof, power tailgate, an auto-dimming mirror, and memory positions for the driver's seat.