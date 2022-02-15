You could see this recommendation coming from a mile away. And if you have a vivid imagination, you could probably hear it too. However, when it comes to an emotional pick for a new 2022 Dodge Charger, it can only be the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak.

Dodge claims the Hellcat Redeye is "the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world." The new-for-2022 Jailbreak model adds credence to that claim, bumping the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine's output by 10 ponies to 807 horsepower. Torque remains the same at 707 lb-ft.

How would we build our ultimate Dodge Charger? Well, you want to attract some attention with this car, but not the wrong kind. Paint the car in Sinamon Stick, a subtle darker orange hue, and instead of boy-racer stripes, add a gloss-black roof. We'd upgrade to a Granite finish for the standard lightweight wheels, wrap them in the optional summer tires, and install the orange brake calipers. Satin chrome exterior badges would play well with the Granite finish wheels, and we'd spring for the black rear spoiler.

Inside, our Charger Jailbreak would have the black Laguna leather and Alcantara seats, the suede headliner, the real carbon-fiber trim, and the Harman Kardon surround-sound system.

The Jailbreak's base price is $81,945. However, the final tally for our build, including the $2,100 gas-guzzler tax and destination charges, is $95,402. For a Dodge Charger. Ouch.

Edmunds says

We recognize the absurdity of paying BMW 7 Series money for a non-luxury sedan that can trace its design and engineering back in not just years, but decades. But this is the Dodge Charger we're talking about. With the entire automotive industry moving to electrification, the Charger is a rolling tribute to and final celebration of the power and fury of fossil fuels, Hemi V8s and old-school muscle car performance. We're going to miss it, but all good things eventually must come to an end.

