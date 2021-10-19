2022 Audi S3 Is a VW Golf R Without the Hot Hatch Look

The standard A3 — available in either front- or all-wheel drive — is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. It's a peppy motor, and good for a 0-60 mph acceleration run in as little as 6.3 seconds, Audi says. The AWD-only S3 uses a high-output version of this engine to develop a much more impressive 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. That's actually a little less than the Golf R's 315 hp, but Audi says the S3 will be slightly quicker in a drag race — the S3 is estimated to hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 4.5 seconds, compared to the Golf R's 4.7 seconds. Of course, if you need the absolutely most powerful version available, you could go with the Audi RS 3 and its 401-horsepower five-cylinder.

Drive the A3 and S3 back to back (as we did), and the extra oomph under the S3's hood is immediately apparent. Nail the accelerator and the S3 absolutely sprints away from a full stop. A quick squirt of the gas pedal is all you need to find yourself at extralegal speeds. Larger front disc brakes are also standard on the S3. While we can't speak for their performance in an emergency stop, the brakes held up when driving down curvy, high-speed mountain roads. They don't feel grabby at lower speeds either, making it easy to come to an effortless stop in everyday driving.

The S3 comes standard with 18-inch wheels fitted with summer performance tires, though you can get all-season tires as a no-cost option. Our S3 test car's handling was further upgraded with the S Sport package — it primarily adds a sport-tuned suspension and adaptive dampers — and 19-inch wheels as part of the Black Optic package. Even in Comfort mode, the dampers allowed for flat cornering and quick, responsive body motions.

How comfortable is the S3?