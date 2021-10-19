2022 Audi S3 Is a VW Golf R Without the Hot Hatch Look

- Powerful four-cylinder with more than 300 hp
- Upgrades over A3 include sport seats and available adaptive suspension
- Splits the difference between the standard A3 and high-octane RS 3
- Part of the third A3 generation introduced for the 2022 model year
If the Audi A3 is a Volkswagen Golf GTI for the upwardly mobile, then the S3 is for the exec who wants VW Golf R performance without the hot hatch attitude. This is a more subdued take on a small performance sedan, but make no mistake — the S3 has seriously impressive credentials. It takes the inherent athleticism of the A3 platform (one shared with the aforementioned VWs) and dials up sportiness with a more powerful engine, a lower ride height, front sport seats and, to top it off, a stylish but stealthy body kit.
The standard A3 — available in either front- or all-wheel drive — is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. It's a peppy motor, and good for a 0-60 mph acceleration run in as little as 6.3 seconds, Audi says. The AWD-only S3 uses a high-output version of this engine to develop a much more impressive 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. That's actually a little less than the Golf R's 315 hp, but Audi says the S3 will be slightly quicker in a drag race — the S3 is estimated to hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 4.5 seconds, compared to the Golf R's 4.7 seconds. Of course, if you need the absolutely most powerful version available, you could go with the Audi RS 3 and its 401-horsepower five-cylinder.
Drive the A3 and S3 back to back (as we did), and the extra oomph under the S3's hood is immediately apparent. Nail the accelerator and the S3 absolutely sprints away from a full stop. A quick squirt of the gas pedal is all you need to find yourself at extralegal speeds. Larger front disc brakes are also standard on the S3. While we can't speak for their performance in an emergency stop, the brakes held up when driving down curvy, high-speed mountain roads. They don't feel grabby at lower speeds either, making it easy to come to an effortless stop in everyday driving.
The S3 comes standard with 18-inch wheels fitted with summer performance tires, though you can get all-season tires as a no-cost option. Our S3 test car's handling was further upgraded with the S Sport package — it primarily adds a sport-tuned suspension and adaptive dampers — and 19-inch wheels as part of the Black Optic package. Even in Comfort mode, the dampers allowed for flat cornering and quick, responsive body motions.
We acknowledge that the adaptive dampers on our test S3 might have played a significant role here, but the S3 isn't any less comfortable than the A3. Despite its performance-oriented suspension and larger wheels compared to the A3, the S3 feels pleasant on the road. The ride is controlled and rarely feels rough or bumpy.
Though highly bolstered for spirited cornering, the front sport seats are also quite comfortable. They provide a great range of motion, making it easy to find an ideal seating position. There's even a pull-out thigh extension for additional under-leg support. But we are bummed that the S3's front seats lack the A3's four-way headrest adjuster, as the headrests in the S3 are fixed and integrated into the seat itself.
Here's where the Volkswagen and Audi lineups really start to diverge. There are some shared cues between the A3/S3 and the two Golfs — check the shared instrument panel/touchscreen layout and shelf below the passenger dash for the most obvious examples. From there, the VWs sport fairly conventional design cues, while the Audis take a turn toward avant garde. Sharp angles are found throughout the interior, giving the A3/S3 cabin a look distinct even from other Audi interiors.
Perhaps unsurprising given its modest size, room is at a premium inside the A3. Anybody taller than 6 feet will have to lower the front seats as far as possible, and still might find their hair brushing the headliner. However, there is plenty of legroom. The rear seat is cramped with respect to both headroom and legroom, so it's really best for kids or shorter adults. While we didn't have a car seat to test on our drive, it's hard to imagine there's enough space to fit a rear-facing seat behind an adult passenger.
The previous S3 was one of the only Audis still using a display screen interface controlled by a knob and buttons. That changes for the 2022 S3, which adopts a touchscreen like all of the newest Audis. The 10.1-inch screen features the MIB 3 interface alongside Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, with wireless functionality for both. A 10.25-inch digital instrument panel is standard, and buyers can option the more fully featured Digital Cockpit display, which increases the size to 12.3 inches. The navigation system also has the ability to predict traffic to your destination based on previously collected data, so your ETA can be calculated with even greater accuracy.
Other features include a Wi-Fi hotspot, a wireless charging pad and a head-up display. It will also feature V2X ("vehicle to everything") communication, allowing the S3 to digitally "talk" to vehicles and infrastructure. V2X is still a nascent technology, but its benefits can already be enjoyed. Certain test markets in the U.S. can alert the vehicle when a stoplight is about to turn green, for instance, or warn drivers as they're about to enter a construction zone. V2X already exists on a few Audi models; the S3 is simply the least expensive performance-oriented Audi to be outfitted with this tech.
The new S3 also brings upgrades to driving aids. Every model comes standard with lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and an automated parking system. Optional features include blind-spot monitoring and a top-down 360-degree parking camera. Some systems are enhanced for 2022 — adaptive cruise control now includes a lane-centering feature, and the blind-spot monitor stays active after parking to warn you if you're about to open your door into approaching traffic.
The 2022 Audi S3 is a pricey upgrade from the standard A3, but its standard all-wheel drive and additional features help narrow the gap — you aren't just paying for a hotter engine. Whether you're looking for a more evocative A3 or want something a little nicer than a Volkswagen Golf R, the S3 will more than satisfy your desires.