There are a few models, however, that come exclusively with AWD. The RDX Advance is one such trim, and includes the Technology package, adaptive dampers (allowing you to switch between a sporty and comfortable ride) a 16-speaker surround-sound system and helpful tech like a top-down parking camera. RDXs with the Advance package start from $50,345. The Advance pack can now be specified with the sporty A-Spec package, too, bringing the price up to $52,345.

Lastly, the 2022 PMC model (which is limited to just 200 units) comes in sweet-looking Long Beach Blue paintwork and is fully loaded with every option pack. This special edition RDX tops the pricing chart at a whopping $55,295.

Edmunds Says

Even though top models start at well over $50,000, the refreshed Acura RDX is priced quite competitively within its segment, and the changes for 2022 help make it that much more enticing.