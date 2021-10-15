- The RDX gets a refresh for 2022
- The updated crossover now starts at $40,345
- Costs $900 more than last year's model
The 2022 Acura RDX gets a fresh face and a number of smaller tweaks that Acura says make it both more livable and more comfortable than before. The changes might be small, but Acura has still upped the price of the RDX by $900 for 2022.
Including destination charges, front-wheel drive RDX models start at $40,345. Adding the Technology package (which grants access items like leather upholstery, a 12-speaker audio system and navigation) raises the price to $42,995. Stepping up to the A-Spec package, which adds larger wheels, sportier looks and bucket seats takes the price to $45,995. If you want Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system (or SH-AWD) for any of these models, add an extra $2,200 to the asking price.
There are a few models, however, that come exclusively with AWD. The RDX Advance is one such trim, and includes the Technology package, adaptive dampers (allowing you to switch between a sporty and comfortable ride) a 16-speaker surround-sound system and helpful tech like a top-down parking camera. RDXs with the Advance package start from $50,345. The Advance pack can now be specified with the sporty A-Spec package, too, bringing the price up to $52,345.
Lastly, the 2022 PMC model (which is limited to just 200 units) comes in sweet-looking Long Beach Blue paintwork and is fully loaded with every option pack. This special edition RDX tops the pricing chart at a whopping $55,295.
Even though top models start at well over $50,000, the refreshed Acura RDX is priced quite competitively within its segment, and the changes for 2022 help make it that much more enticing.