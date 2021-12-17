Acura first announced the 2022 MDX Type S in June of this year, and now we finally know how much this sportier utility vehicle is going to cost. The base MDX Type S is going to cost a cool $67,745 (including destination), but if you step up to the MDX Type S Advance, Acura is going to ask for $73,095 of your hard-earned dollars. For reference, the non-Type S MDX starts at $48,245 and tops out at $61,975.

You do get quite a bit of go-faster tech for all the extra money, though. For starters, the MDX Type S is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. That power is sent through a strengthened 10-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels courtesy of Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system, or SH-AWD for short.