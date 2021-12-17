- The 2022 Acura MDX Type S starts at $67,745.
- It's the first SUV to ever wear a Type S badge.
- With 355 horsepower and Acura’s SH-AWD on board, does it justify the extra cash?
Acura first announced the 2022 MDX Type S in June of this year, and now we finally know how much this sportier utility vehicle is going to cost. The base MDX Type S is going to cost a cool $67,745 (including destination), but if you step up to the MDX Type S Advance, Acura is going to ask for $73,095 of your hard-earned dollars. For reference, the non-Type S MDX starts at $48,245 and tops out at $61,975.
You do get quite a bit of go-faster tech for all the extra money, though. For starters, the MDX Type S is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. That power is sent through a strengthened 10-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels courtesy of Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system, or SH-AWD for short.
The suspension is handled by adaptive dampers at all four corners that are controlled by a mode switch in the center console. In total, there are seven drive modes, including Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and an individual setting that allows you to tailor the drive experience exactly the way you'd like it. Other enhancements include quad exhaust, sportier front and rear fascias, Type S-exclusive 21-inch wheels and 14.3-inch Brembo brakes up front.
That's all standard stuff for the Type S, but if you find yourself with an extra $5,350 burning a hole in your pocket, you might step up to the Type S Advance. The Advance package adds a head-up display, 25-speaker premium audio system, 12-way adjustable front seats with a nine-way massage function, and other luxury goodies such as lush floor mats. At more than $70,000, though, there are plenty of luxury alternatives, and the Type S is going to have to deliver more than just tons of equipment to justify its hefty price tag.
So does how the MDX Type S drives justify its lofty asking price? We don't know yet. Stay tuned for our first drive of the Type S.