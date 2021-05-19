TESTED: 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

Looks fast, sounds fast, is fast

It is wonderful that Porsche offers the GT4 with a six-speed manual transmission as standard equipment. But if you want to go as fast as possible, Porsche's PDK dual-clutch automatic is the way to go. Summoning the GT4's launch control (just put the transmission into Sport and disable stability control) sends the Porsche off the line with a 6,000-rpm clutch drop and on to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds (3.6 seconds with 1 foot of rollout like the magazines use). Keep your foot in it and the GT4 howls through the quarter-mile in just 12 seconds at just over 115 mph.

It's definitely worth mentioning that the GT4 has this speed with "only" 414 horsepower. Most sports cars need another 100 horsepower to match these numbers, and none sounds as glorious as the Porsche. If we could change one thing, and it really is only one thing, we'd give the GT4 shorter gearing to better match the high-revving nature of the engine and its relatively narrow powerband. We'd still buy one anyway.