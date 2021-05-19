TESTED: 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

- For having "only" 414 horsepower, the 718 Cayman GT4 sure is quick
- This is the best-handling sports car on sale today
- It might be tough to justify its price, until you drive one
When Porsche takes one of its already capable sports cars and sets out to build a more focused version of it, you know it's going to be good. The 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, which we will refer to as the GT4 from here on out, takes the basic 718 Cayman and adds a bucketload of performance goodies: a special suspension, a lower ride height, larger brakes, a fixed rear wing, ultra-sticky summer tires and a mechanical limited-slip differential. Oh, and there's the 4.0-liter flat-six engine tuned to make 414 horsepower and rev to 8,000 rpm. Yeah, the GT4 is a good thing.