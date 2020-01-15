When Porsche renamed its Cayman the 718 Cayman back in 2017 and replaced the car's six-cylinder engine with a turbocharged four-cylinder, part of the connection to the 911 — something so intrinsic to the Porsche experience — was lost. There's nothing wrong with the four-cylinder 718's performance certainly, but the driving experience is all a bit soulless.
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|MSRP
|$101,550
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$98,336
- Outstanding handling
- Engines deliver stirring performance and high fuel economy
- Exceptional build quality
- Broad range of customization options
- Unrefined four-cylinder engine and exhaust noise
- Tech features list is thin and interface could be better
- New GTS 4.0 trim with a 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine and 394 horsepower
- Newly standard features, including dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and Apple CarPlay
- Part of the third 718 Cayman generation introduced for 2017
The usual suspects are all here, such as the Audi RS 5, the BMW M2 and M4, the Chevrolet Corvette and the Jaguar F-Type. The new GTS 4.0 certainly ups the Cayman's desirability factor among this group. Should you want a more visceral but just as engaging experience, Ford has the Shelby GT350. It undercuts the Cayman GTS 4.0 by around $20,000 but also falls far short of the Porsche's high levels of refinement.
Sublime is very nearly an overused word when it comes to describing the handling of the 718 Cayman, but it's still the most accurate one that comes to mind. This new GTS has a standard adaptive sport suspension (PASM), which lowers the ride height by 20 millimeters (about 0.8 inch). It also gets torque vectoring (PTV) and a mechanical limited-slip differential as standard.
The GTS 4.0 retains the familiar layout of other 718 Caymans albeit with an extra dose of simulated suede upholstery. The fuzzy stuff covers the seat centers, door panels, armrests, shift lever, steering wheel and headliner. As with any Porsche, you can further tailor the interior to suit any whim or taste (or lack thereof). The GTS' standard sport seats are well shaped and supportive. The optional Full Bucket race-style seats hold you in even more snugly, but they're primarily meant for track driving, not daily commuting.
The 718 Cayman offers 14.9 cubic feet of total cargo capacity, but it's split between two trunks: one in the front and one in the back. That means larger bags will likely stay at home, but there's still enough room in the front cargo area to hold a decent amount of groceries or a couple of soft-sided bags. Competitors such as the M4 and the Shelby GT350 offer less overall capacity, but do so with a more traditional trunk capable of holding larger bags. Those cars also offer more small-item storage as well as incidental storage by way of their small back seats — something the Cayman lacks.
Should you not want the full sport experience of the 20 mm lower suspension on the GTS 4.0, Porsche offers a middle ground with a 10 mm lower ride height, which promises a bit more ground clearance and a slightly softer spring rate. There's also a form of cylinder deactivation, alternating between cylinder banks every 20 seconds, to improve fuel efficiency. The changeover isn't something you can feel, but you can certainly hear it. Thankfully, it's easy to disengage.
While the 718 Cayman is undeniably one of the best-handling sports cars on the market, you could previously point to the car's lackluster turbocharged four-cylinder engine as a reason for a compromised résumé. Porsche has fixed this for 2021, however, with the introduction of the GTS 4.0 trim and its 394-horsepower 4.0-liter flat six-cylinder engine and six-speed manual. The new GTS has reignited our enthusiasm for the mid-engine Porsche.
FAQ
Is the Porsche 718 Cayman a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman:
Is the Porsche 718 Cayman reliable?
Is the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman?
The least-expensive 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman is the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $100,200.
Other versions include:
- GT4 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $100,200
What are the different models of Porsche 718 Cayman?
