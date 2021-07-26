Three Things to Expect From the 2021 Nissan Rogue

The Nissan Rogue is Nissan's best-selling model. The small SUV, which competes with other popular vehicles including the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, sits in the top three of Edmunds' small SUV rankings. That wasn't the case historically, as our testing team has long been lukewarm on the Rogue. But the completely redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue changed our minds. With its dramatic styling makeover and upgraded tech, it's an excellent pick if you're in the market for a small SUV.

Read on to learn about three things you can expect from the 2021 Nissan Rogue.

Rugged exterior looks

Fully redesigned for 2021, the new Rogue has a boxier silhouette that's a welcome update to its exterior looks. Many of the jellybean-shaped crossovers in this segment look the same, but the blockier proportions give the Rogue more attitude. The optional black roof creates a two-tone effect that enhances the Rogue's newly distinctive style.