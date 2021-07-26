Three Things to Expect From the 2021 Nissan Rogue

- Redesigned exterior
- Surprising new Platinum trim
- Loaded with safety tech upgrades
The Nissan Rogue is Nissan's best-selling model. The small SUV, which competes with other popular vehicles including the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, sits in the top three of Edmunds' small SUV rankings. That wasn't the case historically, as our testing team has long been lukewarm on the Rogue. But the completely redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue changed our minds. With its dramatic styling makeover and upgraded tech, it's an excellent pick if you're in the market for a small SUV.
Read on to learn about three things you can expect from the 2021 Nissan Rogue.
Fully redesigned for 2021, the new Rogue has a boxier silhouette that's a welcome update to its exterior looks. Many of the jellybean-shaped crossovers in this segment look the same, but the blockier proportions give the Rogue more attitude. The optional black roof creates a two-tone effect that enhances the Rogue's newly distinctive style.
Also new for 2021, the top-shelf Platinum trim transforms the Rogue from satisfactory to extraordinary. The Rogue Platinum boasts a glossy 9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch color digital dashboard. There's even a 10.8-inch full-color head-up display, which is impressive and not typical for this class.
The Premium also boasts eight-way power-adjustable quilted leather seats, while rear passengers are treated to their own separate climate controls. A Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless smartphone charging and wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration are also included. Overall, there's no doubt that the Platinum's cabin is a next-level environment for a small SUV, not to mention a huge upgrade from the plasticky interior of the previous generation.
Although automakers constantly tout the various technologies found in their latest vehicles, Nissan's upgraded safety technologies are actually clever and helpful for everyday driving. The automaker already makes its Safety Shield 360 system standard on all Rogue trim levels. The suite is intended to keep the vehicle safe from all angles, whether it's monitoring rear cross-traffic or blind spots, lane keeping, or providing automatic braking for emergencies.
However, the new pairing of Nissan's ProPilot Assist with the Rogue's optional navigation system is notable. ProPilot Assist combines intelligent cruise control and automatic lane centering. When paired with navigation, the system will take cues from the guided route to adjust speed, anticipate curves, and even slow for freeway exits.
The redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue's many upgrades make it an appealing and exciting pick. We like that the Rogue remains a value for buyers but offers attainable luxury if you're willing to spring for it. Be sure to watch our Best Small SUV Comparison 2021: CR-V vs. RAV4 vs. CX-5 vs. Rogue vs. Tucson to see how the Rogue stands up to its stiffest competition.