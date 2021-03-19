Launch Edition pricing has been released for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

The sticker price is an eye-watering $74,995 to start (including destination)

You get a lot of kit for that cash, most notably a 470-horsepower Hemi V8

Jeep has been branching out in recent years and months, tossing aside the idea that every modern Wrangler must be powered by a V6 engine. They've added a 48-volt mild hybrid system to the lineup, a turbocharged four-cylinder, and even a plug-in hybrid model called the 4xe with 25 miles of electric range.

But now here comes the wildest of them all. Meet the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, which packs a 470-horsepower V8 under its modified hood. You don't strictly need a 6.4-liter Hemi motor for off-road driving, of course. But we think there's a high likelihood you'll want it.

How much will it cost?

There's no easy way to say this — the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 has an MSRP of $74,995 (including destination). That's nearly $20K more than the next most expensive Wrangler, a four-door High Altitude 4xe, which starts at $55,065. But the Rubicon 392 comes with quite a bit of extra equipment. On top of the stonking V8 under the hood, it gets a 2-inch suspension lift, upgraded frame rails, heavy-duty brakes, Fox high-performance shocks and a leather interior.

The 392 also carries a distinction that no other Wrangler before it can claim: It has shift paddles!