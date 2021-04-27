TESTED: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 Beats EPA Range by 39 Miles

Although EV range dominates the headlines, the flip side of that coin is energy consumption, which determines how much your miles will cost you. The unit of measurement for consumption, the kilowatt-hour, can be thought of as the EV equivalent of a gallon of gasoline. Just like gas, the price of electricity varies depending where you live. In Missouri, where it's the cheapest, you'll pay 9.4 cents per kilowatt-hour as of this writing, whereas in Hawaii it'll run you 32.4 cents.

So, how does the Mach-E California Route 1's consumption stack up? After charging the battery back to full, we calculated an Edmunds consumption rate of 28.9 kWh/100 miles, which is 12.4% more efficient than the EPA estimate of 33 kWh/100 mi. That's the good news; the bad news, however, is that the Model 3 Long Range returned an even more efficient 25.9 kWh/100 miles in our testing.

In other words, if we lived in Hawaii, our 345-mile jaunt in the Tesla would have cost us $28.95, while our 344-mile trip in the Mach-E would have cost $32.21. If we lived in Missouri, well, let's just say it pays to be an EV driver in the Show-Me State. Either way, a gasoline-powered rival would have cost significantly more. Running a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 for 345 miles on premium would have set us back roughly $58 in Hawaii and $44 in Missouri at current prices, assuming we got the GLC 300's EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined.

For more information on how we test EV range and how each vehicle performed, we invite you to visit our Real World vs. EPA testing page, which includes both an EV range leaderboard and a table with detailed test results.

Edmunds Says

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has now outperformed its EPA estimates on two separate occasions in our testing. It's also worth noting that Ford says you can safely charge the Mach-E's battery to 100% at home, unlike the recommendations from various other manufacturers, including Tesla and Volkswagen, advising a lower charge for daily use. That means you can utilize the Mach-E's full range capability without ever having to fiddle with battery charging settings. For our latest comprehensive ratings of all electric vehicles, head over to Edmunds' EV rankings, where you'll see that the Mach-E is the top-ranked vehicle in its segment.