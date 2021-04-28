The 2021 Ford F-150 Can Measure the Weight of Your Payload

Starting with midyear production, the 2021 F-150 will be able to estimate the weight of your payload and your lard-butt passengers

An additional new feature measures a trailer's tongue weight

New adaptive suspension dampers are also available

So, you've got a pickup truck and you're going to load some heavy things into the bed. You know, things like lumber, tools and that overpriced barbell set you bought off Craigslist at the start of the pandemic and never really used. But how much weight can you safely put back there without exceeding your truck's maximum payload rating?

Normally, you'd have to estimate the weight of the load or, failing that, tell yourself, "Ehh, I'm sure it's fine" as you watch your truck's rear suspension sag toward the ground.

But you won't have to guess at all if you buy a 2021 Ford F-150.

The 2021 F-150, of course, is the fully redesigned one, sporting new features such as a hybrid powertrain and a robust onboard generator. But Ford says that 2021 F-150s hitting dealer lots starting in late summer 2021 will come with two additional optional features to help you haul and tow: Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch.

Measuring the F-150's payload weight

This new Onboard Scales feature estimates the weight of stuff you've put in the F-150's cargo bed and displays it with a graphic on the touchscreen in real time. Checking the touchscreen might not be super convenient if you're outside the truck and loading things in the bed, so Onboard Scales also provides a visual representation of payload by illuminating progressive sections of the taillights. Ford says Onboard Scales info will also be available through the FordPass smartphone app.

We reached out to Ford for further clarification and learned that the system knows the truck's maximum payload rating based on its configuration (e.g., crew cab, 3.5-liter V6, 4WD, etc). From there, it has sensors at all four corners of the truck to monitor the weight being added.

This is key because maximum payload rating is derived from the truck's gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) minus its curb weight. Curb weight is the truck plus anything else you've put in it. You might assume payload capacity just means what you can put in the bed. But additional passengers and gear inside the cab also count toward a truck's payload capacity. Onboard Scales measures both.

There's also a taring function to zero out the payload reading. For example, you could check available payload with passengers in the truck, zero out, and then further measure the weight of new payload items you're adding to the bed.