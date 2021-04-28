The 2021 Ford F-150 Can Measure the Weight of Your Payload

The 2021 Ford F-150 Can Measure the Weight of Your Payload

New features show actual payload and trailer tongue weights

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. The 2021 Ford F-150 Can Measure the Weight of Your Payload
  • Starting with midyear production, the 2021 F-150 will be able to estimate the weight of your payload and your lard-butt passengers
  • An additional new feature measures a trailer's tongue weight
  • New adaptive suspension dampers are also available

So, you've got a pickup truck and you're going to load some heavy things into the bed. You know, things like lumber, tools and that overpriced barbell set you bought off Craigslist at the start of the pandemic and never really used. But how much weight can you safely put back there without exceeding your truck's maximum payload rating?

Normally, you'd have to estimate the weight of the load or, failing that, tell yourself, "Ehh, I'm sure it's fine" as you watch your truck's rear suspension sag toward the ground.

But you won't have to guess at all if you buy a 2021 Ford F-150.

The 2021 F-150, of course, is the fully redesigned one, sporting new features such as a hybrid powertrain and a robust onboard generator. But Ford says that 2021 F-150s hitting dealer lots starting in late summer 2021 will come with two additional optional features to help you haul and tow: Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch.

Measuring the F-150's payload weight

This new Onboard Scales feature estimates the weight of stuff you've put in the F-150's cargo bed and displays it with a graphic on the touchscreen in real time. Checking the touchscreen might not be super convenient if you're outside the truck and loading things in the bed, so Onboard Scales also provides a visual representation of payload by illuminating progressive sections of the taillights. Ford says Onboard Scales info will also be available through the FordPass smartphone app.

We reached out to Ford for further clarification and learned that the system knows the truck's maximum payload rating based on its configuration (e.g., crew cab, 3.5-liter V6, 4WD, etc). From there, it has sensors at all four corners of the truck to monitor the weight being added.

This is key because maximum payload rating is derived from the truck's gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) minus its curb weight. Curb weight is the truck plus anything else you've put in it. You might assume payload capacity just means what you can put in the bed. But additional passengers and gear inside the cab also count toward a truck's payload capacity. Onboard Scales measures both.

There's also a taring function to zero out the payload reading. For example, you could check available payload with passengers in the truck, zero out, and then further measure the weight of new payload items you're adding to the bed.

The F-150 can check your trailer's tongue weight too

Trailer tongue weight is how much of your trailer's weight can be distributed onto the towing vehicle through the tow hitch. Having a proper weight is crucial for safe towing and helps minimize trailer swaying or overloading the rear suspension and tires.

Normally, calculating your trailer's tongue weight requires towing your trailer to a scale, weighing the tow vehicle with and without the trailer, and subtracting those two measurements. Smart Hitch saves you from that hassle by calculating the tongue weight as soon as you hitch up the trailer. As with Onboard Scales, the information can be accessed by touchscreen, smartphone app or by the truck's taillights. The system also provides guidance on weight distribution so you can balance your trailer to get a proper tongue weight.

New adaptive suspension dampers

As if that weren't enough, these midyear 2021 Ford F-150s will also be available with an adaptive suspension system. It automatically adjusts the suspension dampers to enhance the truck's ride comfort and handling. The driver can further tune the system by selecting one of the truck's driving modes. In the Tow/Haul mode, Ford calibrated the suspension to provide a smoother and more precise towing experience.

This is the first time the regular F-150 has been available with adaptive dampers. Ford is late to the party, however — the latest Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra offer adaptive dampers and the Ram 1500 offers an adjustable air-spring suspension.

Edmunds says

We like how Ford continues to come up with new features that make using a truck even easier. Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch look to be like two valuable add-ons to get on an F-150 if you're planning on doing a lot of hauling and towing. For more information, check out our full review of the 2021 F-150.

Brent Romansby

As Senior Editor, Written Content, Brent is responsible for maintaining the high quality and accuracy of our vehicle reviews and ratings. He's been reviewing cars at Edmunds for more than a decade. Instagram

Edmunds news

TESTED: The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Is a Seriously Fast SUV | Edmunds

The 2021 Ford F-150 Can Measure the Weight of Your Payload

PRICED: 2022 Volkswagen Taos Starts at $24,190 With 31 MPG

Watch review

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Review | Refreshed Exterior | Performance, Price, Features & More

See all car news 