Last year, Edmunds brought together the Defender, Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner for an epic off-road test. We came away hugely impressed with the Land Rover's blend of on- and off-road skills, but there was a Bronco-shaped elephant in the room. This year the elephant came to life and we were finally able to head into the desert for a classic confrontation: Bronco vs. Defender.

A philosophical mismatch

Land Rover will tell you that the Defender is the most alpha vehicle it makes. While the Range Rover is all about luxury and the Discovery emphasizes versatility, the Defender is supposed to be all about hardcore adventure. Except that it doesn't really look and feel that way. Park the Defender next to the Bronco and it looks a bit soft and cartoon-like. As we say in the video, it's more wine bar than dive bar.

The new Ford Bronco, in contrast, is much more utilitarian and self-consciously so. The exterior recalls classic Broncos in a more obvious way and it's strictly functional. It also has a distinct sense of fun: The doors and (depending on trim) roof can both be removed for the full alfresco experience. Philosophically, it's actually much closer to the Jeep Wrangler than it is to the Land Rover.

The inside story

It's a similar story inside. Trim for trim the Defender is always a few thousand dollars more than the Bronco, and you can see and feel where the money has been spent. The cabin is awash with soft-touch furnishings that definitely feel more SUV-like than traditional off-roader. There are more hard surfaces in the Bronco and it doesn't feel as sophisticated, but it's still an appealing design. In the trim we tested, both models benefit from large touchscreen interfaces featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

The Bronco and Defender also offer a decent amount of passenger space, even in the two-door trims we tested here. There's room for two adults in the rear of both, but the Defender offers additional knee room. The trade-off, however, is a minuscule trunk in the Land Rover: With the rear seats up, it offers just 15.6 cubic feet of space versus a still modest 22.4 cubes for the Bronco. For context, a Honda CR-V provides 39.2 cubic feet of space behind its rear seats.