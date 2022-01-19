2022 Genesis GV70: The One We Recommend

Aside from its attractive price, stunning looks and enviable performance, the Genesis GV70 is a rolling technology showcase. In addition to the expected features for the class, it offers a camera-based Blind-Spot View Monitor, a Junction Turning feature that can detect approaching cross-traffic at an intersection, an Android-friendly digital key system, and even a fingerprint reader like the one on your MacBook Pro.

That's not all. The available digital instrumentation features a 3D effect, and the Remote Smart Parking Assist allows the GV70's owner to stand outside of the SUV while it parks itself in a parallel or perpendicular space.

Edmunds says

All by itself, the Genesis GV70 is pretty terrific. But we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the benefits of owning a Genesis in the first place.

For example, it comes with an exceptional warranty and roadside assistance plans. Genesis Concierge, including at-home test drives and online purchasing, is also available to you when you're shopping for the SUV. The GV70 also comes with a Genesis Cares package of ownership benefits, including complimentary scheduled maintenance and Genesis connected services for the first three years. You can even use Service Valet to arrange for your dealership to pick up your GV70 for service, leave you with a complimentary loaner vehicle, and then return the SUV when service is complete.

These reasons and more make the 2022 Genesis GV70 the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury SUV for 2022. It's a tough act to follow, let alone attempt to beat.