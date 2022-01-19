2022 Genesis GV70: The One We Recommend

- The 2022 Genesis GV70 is an Edmunds Top Rated award winner.
- Seven versions are available, all equipped with turbocharged engines.
- Here's the one we'd pick if it were our money.
Appealing design, quality materials, engaging driving dynamics, compelling technology and exceptional value all make the 2022 Genesis GV70 the Edmunds Top Rated choice among luxury SUVs. Genesis intends for you to drive this compact crossover on pavement and not off-road, and it trades some utility for its rakishly handsome good looks. But it demands your attention and, when you get into its beautifully rendered cabin, your consideration. Furthermore, it is a delight to drive.
But which version of the Genesis GV70 is the best? We'll tell you which one we recommend and explain how to spend your money if you have a bigger budget.
When you go shopping for a new Genesis GV70, you'll need to choose between two turbocharged engines. The standard engine in the GV70 2.5T is a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder making a healthy 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. It uses an eight-speed automatic and a standard all-wheel-drive system to propel the SUV, and the EPA estimates it gets 24 mpg in combined driving.
We recommend the GV70 2.5T because the turbo-four is a satisfying engine, and the least expensive GV70 3.5T costs over $11,000 more than the 2.5T's starting price (though an apples-to-apples comparison has the V6 commanding a $7,300 premium). But if you have the money to spend, its twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine cranks out 371 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque for more robust response and acceleration.
Another reason we recommend the GV70 2.5T is because you can take the money you save and splurge on extras. We like the Select package for its larger and more stylish 19-inch alloy wheels, aluminum interior trim, panoramic glass sunroof, and 18-speaker Lexicon premium surround-sound system.
Most paint colors cost extra, and the GV70 2.5T Select (a $4,000 premium over the base model) comes with a choice between black and light beige simulated leather upholstery. Two matte-finish paint color choices are also available, including the expressive Barossa Burgundy Matte.
Genesis also offers Advanced ($8,150) and Sport Prestige ($11,750) option packages. Both include genuine leather upholstery, but only the Sport Prestige comes with great-looking 21-inch wheels, an aerodynamic body kit, the available Sevilla Red interior treatment and carbon-fiber interior trim.
Aside from its attractive price, stunning looks and enviable performance, the Genesis GV70 is a rolling technology showcase. In addition to the expected features for the class, it offers a camera-based Blind-Spot View Monitor, a Junction Turning feature that can detect approaching cross-traffic at an intersection, an Android-friendly digital key system, and even a fingerprint reader like the one on your MacBook Pro.
That's not all. The available digital instrumentation features a 3D effect, and the Remote Smart Parking Assist allows the GV70's owner to stand outside of the SUV while it parks itself in a parallel or perpendicular space.
All by itself, the Genesis GV70 is pretty terrific. But we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the benefits of owning a Genesis in the first place.
For example, it comes with an exceptional warranty and roadside assistance plans. Genesis Concierge, including at-home test drives and online purchasing, is also available to you when you're shopping for the SUV. The GV70 also comes with a Genesis Cares package of ownership benefits, including complimentary scheduled maintenance and Genesis connected services for the first three years. You can even use Service Valet to arrange for your dealership to pick up your GV70 for service, leave you with a complimentary loaner vehicle, and then return the SUV when service is complete.
These reasons and more make the 2022 Genesis GV70 the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury SUV for 2022. It's a tough act to follow, let alone attempt to beat.