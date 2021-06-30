2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i Real-World Test: Does The Cargo Make the Grade

The BMW X5 xDrive40i Cargo Can Be Limiting

Driving from LA to Monterey on a stretch of Highway 1 and back is an epic experience all by itself. But, last month our Director of Content Strategy Josh Sadlier's main business on the Monterey Peninsula was to whack some golf balls. This is why the BMW X5's cargo area was tasked with carrying his golf bag and cart.

How'd it do?

Truth be told, Josh expected to find more usable space in the back of this midsize SUV. Because there's a first-aid kit mounted flush on the left cargo wall, you can't fit a golf bag sideways next to the tailgate, and the cargo area isn't deep enough to accommodate a bag lengthwise. The only way to stow it is diagonally across the cargo floor, which of course makes it harder to pack other stuff around it.

"I could understand if this were a BMW X1 or an X3, but we're talking about the big daddy X5 here. I looked up the dimensions — it is 2.5 inches wider than my 2001 Land Cruiser," he says.

Your feelings may vary if you're not a golfer.

"For me, if I'm buying a vehicle of this magnitude, I want the real-world cargo space to be more of a plus," notes Josh.