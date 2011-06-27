Used 2007 Cadillac STS Sedan Consumer Reviews

I just leased a 2007 Cadillac STS V6 all wheel drive. This car is a blend of performance, luxury, and technology. With the V6 you have enough power and all wheel drive should give me great control in the winter. This is not your Father's Cadilliac. It has a smooth ride with enough power to keep your attention. The interior is luxurious. I chose this car over the BMW 5 series, E350 Benz, Lexus GS, and Infiniti M45. I chose the STS because its luxury, performance, and lease incentives. The sticker was $52,000 and I leased it for $612 a month with nothing down. This car competes with the others in its class too. When I look at the US cars most of them are not worthy to compete in this class. The STS is. This is the new Caddy!

I've owned an Audi, a BMW, and a Lexus. None of those satisfy me like the STS Northstar. It has lots of power, the best handling sedan I've driven, PERFECT Audio by Bose, great engine tone, and luxurious appointments. I drive nearly 80 miles every day so comfort and fun are important to me. None of my previous luxury cars have held up well. My Corvette is still my weekend car though. I am thrilled with this car, but when the time comes, I'd love to get an XLR-V (yeah, I just need to save for 2 years :-D). I suggest you stop looking after Cadillac. No BMW, Audi, or Lexus will compare, and I have experience with them all.

Will , 03/10/2017 Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A)

10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for 3 years and has been great owning this car. I owned a 2002 Eldorado and this car is vastly improved over the Eldorado. The engine is strong to redline. The transmission is silky smooth and when drive fast shifts smooth and fast with no lag in downshifting. Passing on the highway is effortless and is strong in any situation. The suspension is smooth in touring mode and nice and firm in sport mode but not harsh. Extremely comfortable, any person can find a nice position to drive comfortably. It's luxury, performance and value all in one car. All I have needed to do is replace the rear shocks outside regular maintenance. Not a bad deal. All the electronics and power options work fine after 10 years. All the interior and exterior has held up wonderfully. No rattles, squeaks or noises. Extremely happy with the STS V8 AWD. I recommend to stay away from the v6 and go with either V8 STS. Truly a driver's car that you can put the family in without giving up anything. When you're alone you can drive it like a Corvette and when your with the family you can drive it like a Cadillac with all it comes with, comfort, great ride, and quality with all the luxury you could want. BMWs, Lexus and Mercedes of this age are nowhere near holding up like the Cadillac. Especially in the price to fix all the problems those cars have when they get to this age. Don't forget the price to fix them neither! Cadillac prices for parts are much cheaper to replace than all those cars. I drove a S class Mercedes that was two years newer than my car and it felt like it was going to fall apart, total junk! My Cadillac drives like a two year old car, not a ten year old car. American cars get a bad rap. I'll take a Cadillac over all those cars I mentioned any day. Maybe I got lucky and found a good one, but I don't think so. I think it is a well built and engineered car.