  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac STS-V
  4. Used 2009 Cadillac STS-V
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Cadillac STS-V Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 STS-V
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all STS-VS for sale
List Price Estimate
$14,739 - $23,483
Used STS-V for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

The Gentleman, 07/21/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is the ultimate sleeper performance sedan. I did add "supercharged" to both sides of the hood cowl. At speed it seems to get smoother. It does so many things well that it is hard to fault the car. I get better mileage than the sticker, 21 MPG at 75 MPH. Simply going for a drive will make you smile.

Report Abuse

Smokin' Deal

Steve1345, 05/12/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

So I'm looking for an STS and find the V for 62k, new, 26 miles on it. After a 2000 7 Series and and an '05 A8L I thought I'd go American. Fast, quiet, steady at speed but the rides a bit jiggly on the OEM run flats...will swap for the Pilot A/S Plus. Very nice car at a great price

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all STS-VS for sale

Related Used 2009 Cadillac STS-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles