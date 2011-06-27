Used 2009 Cadillac STS-V Consumer Reviews

The Gentleman , 07/21/2010

This is the ultimate sleeper performance sedan. I did add "supercharged" to both sides of the hood cowl. At speed it seems to get smoother. It does so many things well that it is hard to fault the car. I get better mileage than the sticker, 21 MPG at 75 MPH. Simply going for a drive will make you smile.