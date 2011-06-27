Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,467
|$22,641
|$26,193
|Clean
|$17,697
|$21,680
|$25,029
|Average
|$16,159
|$19,757
|$22,700
|Rough
|$14,621
|$17,834
|$20,371
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,219
|$24,706
|$26,049
|Clean
|$22,252
|$23,657
|$24,891
|Average
|$20,318
|$21,559
|$22,575
|Rough
|$18,384
|$19,461
|$20,259
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,630
|$15,484
|$17,913
|Clean
|$12,104
|$14,826
|$17,117
|Average
|$11,051
|$13,511
|$15,524
|Rough
|$9,999
|$12,196
|$13,932
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,116
|$22,560
|$23,858
|Clean
|$20,237
|$21,602
|$22,797
|Average
|$18,477
|$19,686
|$20,676
|Rough
|$16,718
|$17,770
|$18,554