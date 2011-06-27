Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Buyer beware mother8 , 08/27/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The electrical system has gone out four times in 6 weeks. This means no power steering, power brakes, gas etc. No power! This makes the vehicle a liability on the road. I am getting very little support from the dealer to resolve this issue. This vehicle needs to be taken off the road before someone gets hurt or even worse killed. Traveling at a high speed on the freeway without power as I experienced was quite frightening to say the least. Every time the system has failed I was traveling in traffic. Not sure if this is a Hybrid, Cadillac or Escalade issue? Report Abuse

Major Issues with Escalade Hybrid Jason , 11/25/2015 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Although the cadillac lives up to it's name in comfort and style the vehicle was in the shop more often than on the road. The car had MAJOR electrical issues which forced me to trade it in on an Audi. The reliability was terrible as we never knew when the next MAJOR issue would arise. After 100,000 miles the hybrid battery system went out completely which was going to cost $3300 to replace. The running boards were automatic and both motors burned out along with several other smaller items. Overall we spent well over $3000 trying to fix the car (of course the dealer did not help at all as they washed their hands clean- not surprising). Needless to say, I most likely will not buy another Cadillac and will definitely not buy from that specific dealer. Highly disappointed in the overall quality of cadillac.