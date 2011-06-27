Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Buyer beware
The electrical system has gone out four times in 6 weeks. This means no power steering, power brakes, gas etc. No power! This makes the vehicle a liability on the road. I am getting very little support from the dealer to resolve this issue. This vehicle needs to be taken off the road before someone gets hurt or even worse killed. Traveling at a high speed on the freeway without power as I experienced was quite frightening to say the least. Every time the system has failed I was traveling in traffic. Not sure if this is a Hybrid, Cadillac or Escalade issue?
Major Issues with Escalade Hybrid
Although the cadillac lives up to it's name in comfort and style the vehicle was in the shop more often than on the road. The car had MAJOR electrical issues which forced me to trade it in on an Audi. The reliability was terrible as we never knew when the next MAJOR issue would arise. After 100,000 miles the hybrid battery system went out completely which was going to cost $3300 to replace. The running boards were automatic and both motors burned out along with several other smaller items. Overall we spent well over $3000 trying to fix the car (of course the dealer did not help at all as they washed their hands clean- not surprising). Needless to say, I most likely will not buy another Cadillac and will definitely not buy from that specific dealer. Highly disappointed in the overall quality of cadillac.
Money pit that dealership can't figure out
STEER CLEAR OF THIS MODEL!! I bought the Escalade Hybrid used for my family hoping to enjoy the large comfort, good sound, and power and pulling, but what I got was a car that has been broken down for the majority of the 2-1/2 years I have owned it. Serious problems started happening with the electrical system, hybrid system, and power steering. The car dash flashes with strange warnings and then shuts off. The power steering went out, and this problem ultimately bricked it. After taking it to the dealership for the power steering, I have replaced the hybrid battery, regular battery, auxillary transmission pump, auxilary transmission module, electronic control module, and the car still does not run. The current codes say I need the steering position sensor which GM discontinued and no after market versions exist. And now I am getting codes for the hybrid battery again after I just replaced it. I have terrivle sunk costs in this car but the dealership nor GM nor Cadillac will help me. I will never buy another Cadillac. They don't understand their own Frankenstein hybrid they created and now I have a junk vehicle in my driveway with a loan payment due every month.
