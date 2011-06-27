  1. Home
Used 1996 Cadillac Eldorado Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Eldorado
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/480.0 mi.300.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.40.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Length200.2 in.200.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3801 lbs.3765 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.5.4 in.
Height53.6 in.53.6 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.108.0 in.
Width75.5 in.75.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Med Garnet Red Metallic
  • Med Montana Blue Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Med Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat
  • Shale
  • Black
  • Shale Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Shale
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Med Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Med Garnet Red Metallic
  • Med Montana Blue Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
