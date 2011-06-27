Used 2016 Buick Verano Consumer Reviews
Great Car to Own
Owned the car for over a year now. No problems with it whatsoever. Paint, finish, no rattles, quiet as ever. Love the power of the turbo engine, sad to see that it's no longer available. Like the Sirius availability and OnStar. Accidentally set off the alarm and was notified by them of it and what my options were (a mistake or if needed to be reported). The interior is very comfortable, and the automatic ventilation system works very well. Only wish that it had available the automatic wipers, front sensors, and seat memory features. No issues with the dealership.
Would Highly Recommend
I went from a 2014 GMC SUV to the Buick Verano. I wasn't even interested in looking at a Buick when my dealership asked me if I was interested in Buick. They took me out to the Verano and I was impressed with the way that the exterior looked. I have to say that it is a sleek looking vehicle and it looks like a luxury sedan, without the luxury price. I then sat inside, and I have to say my first thought was WOW, Buick did a really good job. Now after driving it for a month, I have to say that the ride is pleasurable, it's quiet, the entertainment features are great, and the car is a joy to drive. It's considered a compact car however I feel like I'm driving in a full size sedan. I just don't feel like the car is that small. The interior design and layout is of great comfort and looks very classy. Everyone that has been inside my car says, wow this is nice. Buick really did a great job making this sedan look like a luxury vehicle. My girlfriend jokes with me that I bought a luxury vehicle. The car handles well and I do a lot of city driving and with the help of cruise control when I can use it, I'm getting 27 miles to the gallon in the city. So you can stretch the MPG if you drive sensibly. Overall I have to say that I am happy to be in this vehicle. It certainly feels different than driving an SUV, but I was ready for a switch and am enjoying Buicks Verano.
Solid Car
I bought my new 2016 Buick Verano in May, and after about 1,200 miles, the car is solid, quiet, and very comfortable. While it isn't super quick or powerful, the 2.4 base engine is more than adequate for passing and maneuvering in city and highway driving, especially for commuting. The gas mileage is pretty good as well -- about mid 20s overall. The ride and handling are surprisingly composed and even nimble at times. While not a sports sedan, the car has precise steering that feels very well matched to its transmission, making it fun to drive despite its weight. As for the interior, I find the driver's seat to be comfortable and supportive, with good bolstering, and the soft-touch materials and aqua lighting are elegant. To me, the only real downsides are the number of controls on the dash (they're pretty logical after a while), the side window sills (which affect frontal visibility somewhat), and the small back seat (which is not an issue for me and is offset by the spacious trunk). Update: After 4,500 miles, the car remains solid, reliable, and very practical. The only service needed so far was an oil change. Overall, the Verano is a very good value for the money. Second Update after 7,500 miles and 14 months of ownership: The car remains solid, reliable, and very practical. The parking assistance features have been very useful when backing into spots.
Very Comfortable and Stylish Small Buick
I am very pleased with my Verano. I always wanted to step up to a new Buick, and my Sport Touring does not disappoint. The car gives the driver a smooth, comfortable, roomy, solid feel. I just love driving it. The 2.4 L 4-cylinder could use a little more pickup, but it's more than adequate for Long Island highways. I have also gotten a lot of compliments on the styling of the car. I particularly like the Buick design cues, such as the chrome ventiports on the hood and the five-spoke rims. The only major complaint I have is the infotainment system in the center stack...it's a bit convoluted, and not as intuitive as it could be. It took about a month before I was really comfortable using the radio and navigation. But once you get the hang of it, it becomes quite easy. I sat in a new Buick Cascada and the center stack was quite simplified in comparison. The back seat can be a little tight for some, although you get a big trunk in this car. All in all, if you want luxurious comfort and a smooth, controlled ride in a compact package, especially at the end of a long work day in rush hour traffic, you can't go wrong with the Verano sedan. After 3 years of ownership, I know I made the right choice. No major mechanical issues, paint quality is outstanding, and it drives very comfortably and delivers 35 mpg on the highway. A reliable, stylish small Buick that I heartily recommend!
Best value for the money in 2016 for a salesman.
I drive this car about 550 miles per week for work as a route salesperson. It is also my personal weekend car as well. It is extremely comfortable and very competent on the road. I do all scheduled maintenance as recommended by the manufacturer. I currently have over 37k miles on it and not a single issue of any kind. I absolutely love this car and I'm glad I chose this over the others that I drove. I feel that for the price I paid I received an excellent value. My only irritation is that on occasion, the car cannot figure out what I am telling it on the in-car voice-controlled entertainment system. I'll ask it to tune XM CNN and it will say tuning XM 47. I'll ask it to play song title Jack and Dianne, and it will say playing I'm the man. A bit more work on voice recognition would have been nice, but it's not a big deal. It usually gives me a laugh when it makes some crazy, not even close, mistakes. I purchased a separate set of rims and tires for winter. This car NEEDS to have winter tires in New England. I wouldn't drive it on all seasons, especially with my territory. I will definitely look at Buick again when I get another car in three years. In my opinion, this is an excellent brand and a great model of vehicle. I feel safe, comfortable, and proud to be driving my Verano.
