Used 2016 Buick Verano Consumer Reviews

Great Car to Own Ron , 07/12/2016 Premium Turbo Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 47 of 47 people found this review helpful Owned the car for over a year now. No problems with it whatsoever. Paint, finish, no rattles, quiet as ever. Love the power of the turbo engine, sad to see that it's no longer available. Like the Sirius availability and OnStar. Accidentally set off the alarm and was notified by them of it and what my options were (a mistake or if needed to be reported). The interior is very comfortable, and the automatic ventilation system works very well. Only wish that it had available the automatic wipers, front sensors, and seat memory features. No issues with the dealership. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Would Highly Recommend Marc R , 09/07/2016 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful I went from a 2014 GMC SUV to the Buick Verano. I wasn't even interested in looking at a Buick when my dealership asked me if I was interested in Buick. They took me out to the Verano and I was impressed with the way that the exterior looked. I have to say that it is a sleek looking vehicle and it looks like a luxury sedan, without the luxury price. I then sat inside, and I have to say my first thought was WOW, Buick did a really good job. Now after driving it for a month, I have to say that the ride is pleasurable, it's quiet, the entertainment features are great, and the car is a joy to drive. It's considered a compact car however I feel like I'm driving in a full size sedan. I just don't feel like the car is that small. The interior design and layout is of great comfort and looks very classy. Everyone that has been inside my car says, wow this is nice. Buick really did a great job making this sedan look like a luxury vehicle. My girlfriend jokes with me that I bought a luxury vehicle. The car handles well and I do a lot of city driving and with the help of cruise control when I can use it, I'm getting 27 miles to the gallon in the city. So you can stretch the MPG if you drive sensibly. Overall I have to say that I am happy to be in this vehicle. It certainly feels different than driving an SUV, but I was ready for a switch and am enjoying Buicks Verano. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Solid Car Mike S. , 07/01/2017 Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I bought my new 2016 Buick Verano in May, and after about 1,200 miles, the car is solid, quiet, and very comfortable. While it isn't super quick or powerful, the 2.4 base engine is more than adequate for passing and maneuvering in city and highway driving, especially for commuting. The gas mileage is pretty good as well -- about mid 20s overall. The ride and handling are surprisingly composed and even nimble at times. While not a sports sedan, the car has precise steering that feels very well matched to its transmission, making it fun to drive despite its weight. As for the interior, I find the driver's seat to be comfortable and supportive, with good bolstering, and the soft-touch materials and aqua lighting are elegant. To me, the only real downsides are the number of controls on the dash (they're pretty logical after a while), the side window sills (which affect frontal visibility somewhat), and the small back seat (which is not an issue for me and is offset by the spacious trunk). Update: After 4,500 miles, the car remains solid, reliable, and very practical. The only service needed so far was an oil change. Overall, the Verano is a very good value for the money. Second Update after 7,500 miles and 14 months of ownership: The car remains solid, reliable, and very practical. The parking assistance features have been very useful when backing into spots. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Comfortable and Stylish Small Buick Lou Refano , 06/14/2017 Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I am very pleased with my Verano. I always wanted to step up to a new Buick, and my Sport Touring does not disappoint. The car gives the driver a smooth, comfortable, roomy, solid feel. I just love driving it. The 2.4 L 4-cylinder could use a little more pickup, but it's more than adequate for Long Island highways. I have also gotten a lot of compliments on the styling of the car. I particularly like the Buick design cues, such as the chrome ventiports on the hood and the five-spoke rims. The only major complaint I have is the infotainment system in the center stack...it's a bit convoluted, and not as intuitive as it could be. It took about a month before I was really comfortable using the radio and navigation. But once you get the hang of it, it becomes quite easy. I sat in a new Buick Cascada and the center stack was quite simplified in comparison. The back seat can be a little tight for some, although you get a big trunk in this car. All in all, if you want luxurious comfort and a smooth, controlled ride in a compact package, especially at the end of a long work day in rush hour traffic, you can't go wrong with the Verano sedan. After 3 years of ownership, I know I made the right choice. No major mechanical issues, paint quality is outstanding, and it drives very comfortably and delivers 35 mpg on the highway. A reliable, stylish small Buick that I heartily recommend! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse