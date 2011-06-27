Used 1990 Buick Skylark Consumer Reviews
1990 Skylark w/ Noisy 2.5L Tech4 Engine
This little car is a great A-to-B car or family car. The Tech 4 2.5l 4- cylinder is really noisy, but will run forever. I made the mistake of thinking it was valves tapping or an engine knock. But the two different machincs I took it to both said similar remarks, "The engine has a plasic timing gear that makes a lot of noise, even brand new, but it is nothing to worry about. Just keep up on regular maintence and she'll run forever." I have only heard of imports that reliable, not a Buick. But this car has shown me GM has and can make a reliable 4-cylinder car that last. At 129k miles it'll prbably go another 200k.
The best car to own (my first car)
Built tough, ran great, got some major work done on it, but if basic car maintenance is done than it will run great. No problems until it decided to be 19 years old and call it quits. Great car until then.
Too low
This car is too low. It's a pain to get in and out of. I really wish i never bought this car.
Great First Car
Bought the car for 500 in 05, had 140k miles on it at the time. Great first car, had its problems here and there but nothing serious enough to ever leave me stranded, most reliable car ever owned, hit 175k on the odometer last month and seemed like it would have lasted the test of time if i hadnt been hit by someone, the tranny and engine worked splendid, the exterior had taken some damage over the long life she had but besides that the 3.3l V-6 ran fast and true and never gave me a bit of trouble, most expensive replace was probably belts and water pump, if you take car of this car it will last a life time,
Overall awesome Car!!
The performance from my 2.3L Quad 4 is eager and satisfying, though it could use a lot more low-end torque. Comfort and fuel economy is good, unless you drive with a lead foot. Interior design is good, but why the heck couldn't they spare to put in some more gauges(Oil temp,etc.)! Build quality is good, and it is reliable as heck, if you do proper maintenance. Get one of these!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Skylark
Related Used 1990 Buick Skylark info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner