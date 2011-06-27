Used 1996 Buick Roadmaster Sedan Consumer Reviews

They don't make em like like they used to Charles , 05/01/2016 4dr Sedan 19 of 19 people found this review helpful GM should not have stopped making the B and D body cars.. Roomy, stylish,quiet, comfortable a few words to describe the car. This is the second Roadmaster I have owned and I love it as much as the first one. Car rides like it's on air and has velvety smooth surge of power from the bulletproof 350 LT1 V8 engine. Mine also comes with the G80 limited slip differential. The engine is both powerful and efficient I can get up to 30 mpg highway. This car is such a pleasure to drive much better than anything gm makes today.GM replaced the Roadmaster with wannabes like the park ave and lucerne. Car does not smoke during cold start nor does it consume oil or need to be jump started if left for a month not being driven and the engine can go 300,000 plus miles before needing a rebuild. Vehicle is not perfect however it could have used disc brakes in rear instead of drums and windows sometimes fall of tracks, limited slip differential should be standard. Theres alot to love about this car, parts are cheap when it needs work and it is very safe in an accident. Overall a great and highly underrated vehicle . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Vintage GM JRD , 06/10/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This is the kind of car GM builds better than anyone else. I bought this to replace my older GM boats (1972 Electra and Riviera). I remember not liking these when they were new but now they seem to have a presence when compared to the other cars on the road. The LT-1 is fantastic as is the transmission. Very good power and roadability. I have to agree with other reviewers that the interior is somewhat poorly designed especially the door panels. The plastic front and rear bumpers don't seem that strong and chrome trim on them tends to come off (it's chrome tape.) I still give this car high marks for all around comfort and reliability. Report Abuse

Best car ever kevin , 06/08/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Wow, what a car. Vette engine screams. 28 mpg Seattle to Los Angeles. Hard to find exterior trim parts, I do know a place in Seattle that can make parts if you have the old one. Very comfortable. Rear wheel drive is fun. Report Abuse

Not bad for an elderly car candymanfb , 07/14/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has the power to go - it can give a mustang a run for it's money. Even though the mustang may be a current model and my wagon is 8years old (94). The only thing that I hate is the mpg. If I unleash all the horses the gas mileage is pocket denting. The vista roof is great. If you ever see this car or a close relative - Olsmobile Custom Cruiser(91-92) 170BHP Chevrolet Caprice Classic Wagon(91-93) 180BHP (94-96)260BPHP Give it respect - It was built to last. Report Abuse