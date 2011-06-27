  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Roadmaster
  4. Used 1996 Buick Roadmaster
  5. Used 1996 Buick Roadmaster Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Buick Roadmaster Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Roadmaster
5(64%)4(36%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Roadmasters for sale
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,816
Used Roadmaster for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

They don't make em like like they used to

Charles, 05/01/2016
4dr Sedan
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

GM should not have stopped making the B and D body cars.. Roomy, stylish,quiet, comfortable a few words to describe the car. This is the second Roadmaster I have owned and I love it as much as the first one. Car rides like it's on air and has velvety smooth surge of power from the bulletproof 350 LT1 V8 engine. Mine also comes with the G80 limited slip differential. The engine is both powerful and efficient I can get up to 30 mpg highway. This car is such a pleasure to drive much better than anything gm makes today.GM replaced the Roadmaster with wannabes like the park ave and lucerne. Car does not smoke during cold start nor does it consume oil or need to be jump started if left for a month not being driven and the engine can go 300,000 plus miles before needing a rebuild. Vehicle is not perfect however it could have used disc brakes in rear instead of drums and windows sometimes fall of tracks, limited slip differential should be standard. Theres alot to love about this car, parts are cheap when it needs work and it is very safe in an accident. Overall a great and highly underrated vehicle .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Vintage GM

JRD, 06/10/2010
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

This is the kind of car GM builds better than anyone else. I bought this to replace my older GM boats (1972 Electra and Riviera). I remember not liking these when they were new but now they seem to have a presence when compared to the other cars on the road. The LT-1 is fantastic as is the transmission. Very good power and roadability. I have to agree with other reviewers that the interior is somewhat poorly designed especially the door panels. The plastic front and rear bumpers don't seem that strong and chrome trim on them tends to come off (it's chrome tape.) I still give this car high marks for all around comfort and reliability.

Report Abuse

Best car ever

kevin, 06/08/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Wow, what a car. Vette engine screams. 28 mpg Seattle to Los Angeles. Hard to find exterior trim parts, I do know a place in Seattle that can make parts if you have the old one. Very comfortable. Rear wheel drive is fun.

Report Abuse

Not bad for an elderly car

candymanfb, 07/14/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car has the power to go - it can give a mustang a run for it's money. Even though the mustang may be a current model and my wagon is 8years old (94). The only thing that I hate is the mpg. If I unleash all the horses the gas mileage is pocket denting. The vista roof is great. If you ever see this car or a close relative - Olsmobile Custom Cruiser(91-92) 170BHP Chevrolet Caprice Classic Wagon(91-93) 180BHP (94-96)260BPHP Give it respect - It was built to last.

Report Abuse

HEAVY CRUISER

max38, 07/02/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Where else on the planet can you find such a versitile car like this... without going broke ? Full perimiter frame, power to spare, an ungodly towing capacity, all the creature comforts... and the damn things just don't die ! Great for family or formal.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Roadmasters for sale

Related Used 1996 Buick Roadmaster Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles