2019 Buick LaCrosse Avenir Features & Specs

More about the 2019 LaCrosse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,070
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/469.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque268 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Winter/Summer Floor Mat Packageyes
Dynamic Drive Packageyes
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
Driver Confidence Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Front and Rear All Weather Floor Linersyes
Front All-Weather Floor Linersyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-weather Protection Packageyes
Black Cargo Matyes
Sport Pedalsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
Front head room38.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Length197.5 in.
Curb weight3840 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height57.5 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width73.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Carrageen Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Chestnut w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
P245/45R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.

