Used 2013 Buick Encore Consumer Reviews
Love my 2013 Encore
I've had my Encore for 2 months now. I've been using it for my daily commute of 70 miles round trip...and am getting an average of 27.2 mpg. Just got back from a 10 day 10 state trip driving through torrential rain (tropical storm Andrea) and the only complaints I have is the Bluetooth wouldn't always connect with my phone and sometimes the GPS wouldn't work. It was a little bit hard to pass other cars in the mountains of Pennsylvania but every other part of the trip the driving was great! We averaged 33 mpg. Plenty of room for 2 people and with the back seats folded down there was plenty of cargo space. Update. I am at just over 60,000 miles and I am still happy with my Encore. I am considering trading it in, only because of the amount of miles I have on it. The only problem I have had with the car was this past winter the heat didn't work. It was still within warranty so the dealership replaced the radiator and some plastic tubing at no cost to me...I got it back when the temp was down in the single digits. Never had another problem.
heater
on short trips at 25 below c. the heat gauge comes up to normal then when you turn the fan wide open the heat gauge goes back to cold and blows cold air on highway driving works ok dealer put new thermostat in still same problem returned to dealer who phoned gm and was told there seems to be a problem with heat has anyone else had this problem
Engine Issues
After driving 13800 miles, in trips of 1400 to1600 miles per trip, since I purchased this SUV I can honestly say it needs more horse power for the road. Going up hills, and going into headwinds puts a definite strain on this little engine. And the more it strains the less MPG it gets. I also am concerned with the air intake design beings this car stalled out on me while driving one crappy winter day in ND. This is not a good situation for a new car to have happen to it and the passengers. Snow/moisture should not get into parts of the engine compartment where it can cause problems.
Nice car for the money
You get a super nice car for around $30,000, if you go with the premium package like we did. We got the saddle brown leather interior, which smells and feels wonderful, and is very luxurious. We put a child seat in the back, and in doing that, you have to move the front seat up, which makes for a less than comfy ride...and I'm only 5'7"! The gadgets are well placed, and the ride is very quiet and comfortable. The car looks very elegant inside and out, and has every option you could ever want. Performance on this vehicle sucks, straight up. It is probably one of the weaker vehicles I have ever driven, and takes about 10 seconds to get to 60 mph.
Quiet ride with luxurious comfort and reasonable gas consumption
Based on first impressions, the new Encore offers a nice comfortable super-quiet ride. It is is easy to maneuver in traffic and it has a lot of good features. During the test drive, I could get it to merge on the highway without any problems--of course, I did not expect it to glide (say the way an Infinity does). I bought it because of its fuel economy, but it is still fun to drive. It took no time to connect my blue-tooth phone and have music come out beautifully from the Bose speakers. Don't let all the knobs discourage you--the system is actually easy to use! Having moved from an Acura TSX, I like the slightly higher ride while still having a compact size.
