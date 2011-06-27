Used 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Ultimate driving machine

Gary Talis, 07/31/2006
29 of 42 people found this review helpful

This is a car that a car lover of any age would love to own. It is the most well designed and built car I have ever seen or driven. This is the platinum of performance cars ever built.

