  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Z4
  4. 2020 BMW Z4
  5. 2020 BMW Z4 Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 BMW Z4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Z4
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Z4s for sale
MSRP Starting at
$49,700
Save as much as $2,439
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It's very fun to drive

Sanfordrich, 12/27/2019
sDrive M40i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I purchased a Misano Blue M40i (the 6 cylinder) around Aug 1. I wanted a roadster and considered a Porsche Boxster but decided the BMW was the better value. I have not regretted the decision. The BMW is a blast to drive. I think its very attractive and it even sounds good. It is very quick and responsive. A manual transmission is important to some folks but not to me. If I want to manually shift, I can use the paddle shifters but the automatic is very quick. I appreciate all the convenience and safety options I ordered it with. A Porsche Boxster loaded up with comparable options would be tens of thousands of dollars more. I also considered a Miata, but I liked the over all size, trunk capacity and performance of the Z4.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Sharp!

Marc, 10/27/2019
sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

Only thing missing is a stick! Loses a little bit of the driving experience

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Z4s for sale

Related 2020 BMW Z4 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars