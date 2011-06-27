2020 BMW Z4 Convertible Consumer Reviews
It's very fun to drive
I purchased a Misano Blue M40i (the 6 cylinder) around Aug 1. I wanted a roadster and considered a Porsche Boxster but decided the BMW was the better value. I have not regretted the decision. The BMW is a blast to drive. I think its very attractive and it even sounds good. It is very quick and responsive. A manual transmission is important to some folks but not to me. If I want to manually shift, I can use the paddle shifters but the automatic is very quick. I appreciate all the convenience and safety options I ordered it with. A Porsche Boxster loaded up with comparable options would be tens of thousands of dollars more. I also considered a Miata, but I liked the over all size, trunk capacity and performance of the Z4.
Sharp!
Only thing missing is a stick! Loses a little bit of the driving experience
