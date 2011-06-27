Used 2013 BMW X6 Consumer Reviews
2013 BMW X6 3.0
The most amazing crossover that i ever had. It's just a space ship. It's perfect. Do not read dumb reviews on how little space is on the back, or poor rear visibility, there is enough space on the back. I'm 6.2" and have enough space. Visibility is good. Interior design is perfect. Exteriors is unforgettable. Handles like a beast. Completely love it. If you want it, buy it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nothing compares!!
If you've got issues with getting IN to vehicles then perhaps this isn't for you. I'm 5'3 120 pounds and THIS is my car. I love EVERYTHING about it for ME, mom of 1 child, with a very busy schedule. Now that I have 2 husky's I was searching for a vehicle that met the "dog mom" criteria and I think I'm just going to figure out a way to protect the leather and create a way for air to circulate to the WAY back for the dogs. Before being dead set on THIS one, I test drove about 10 other vehicles... this beautiful ride GOES, handles curves well and is VERY comfortable. Long trips? Not a problem, just turn on the driver seat massager and you're good to go!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car - Problems with Active Drive
The Active Drive continues to malfunction over and over. This is the 6th time I am taking it to the dealearship to have it fixed...so annoying for a 2013 truck that cost so much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Sponsored cars related to the X6
Related Used 2013 BMW X6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 4 Series
- BMW X3 M 2021
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- 2020 M4 CS
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 X2
- 2019 ALPINA B7