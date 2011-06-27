Used 2013 BMW X6 Consumer Reviews

The most amazing crossover that i ever had. It's just a space ship. It's perfect. Do not read dumb reviews on how little space is on the back, or poor rear visibility, there is enough space on the back. I'm 6.2" and have enough space. Visibility is good. Interior design is perfect. Exteriors is unforgettable. Handles like a beast. Completely love it. If you want it, buy it.

Dog Mom , 03/26/2020 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

If you've got issues with getting IN to vehicles then perhaps this isn't for you. I'm 5'3 120 pounds and THIS is my car. I love EVERYTHING about it for ME, mom of 1 child, with a very busy schedule. Now that I have 2 husky's I was searching for a vehicle that met the "dog mom" criteria and I think I'm just going to figure out a way to protect the leather and create a way for air to circulate to the WAY back for the dogs. Before being dead set on THIS one, I test drove about 10 other vehicles... this beautiful ride GOES, handles curves well and is VERY comfortable. Long trips? Not a problem, just turn on the driver seat massager and you're good to go!!