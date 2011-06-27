2019 BMW X4 M40i Consumer Reviews

Enthused , 10/13/2018 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Time to upgrade my SUV and wanted a different look than all the other full-size SUV's out there. The X4 fills the bill perfectly. Fit and finish on the interior shows all the high quality materials and details that you should expect in a BMW and I really was pulled to the exterior styling. I thought I'd mind the contracted rear view available but with the rear camera, it's a non-issue. The M40i with 355HP inline six/8speed is an awesome engine/transmission combination and the excceleration will set you back in your seat. In sport or sport+ mode, the exhaust note definitely will put a smile on your face.