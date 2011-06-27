2019 BMW X4 M40i Consumer Reviews
Time for something different.
Time to upgrade my SUV and wanted a different look than all the other full-size SUV's out there. The X4 fills the bill perfectly. Fit and finish on the interior shows all the high quality materials and details that you should expect in a BMW and I really was pulled to the exterior styling. I thought I'd mind the contracted rear view available but with the rear camera, it's a non-issue. The M40i with 355HP inline six/8speed is an awesome engine/transmission combination and the excceleration will set you back in your seat. In sport or sport+ mode, the exhaust note definitely will put a smile on your face.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Bang For Your Buck
Test drove X5, X3 and X4 m40i was hands down the winner. Can’t go wrong paying a few extra K for the power and handling this vehicle provides. The wife absolutely loves her true sports SUV. Some reviews claim limited space but we went from 435i gran coupe to X4 m40i and of course we like the extra space. More space or less space is relative and for us the extra space is definitely a plus.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the X4
Related 2019 BMW X4 M40i info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020