2019 BMW X4 M40i Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 X4
5.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Time for something different.

Enthused, 10/13/2018
M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
15 of 17 people found this review helpful

Time to upgrade my SUV and wanted a different look than all the other full-size SUV's out there. The X4 fills the bill perfectly. Fit and finish on the interior shows all the high quality materials and details that you should expect in a BMW and I really was pulled to the exterior styling. I thought I'd mind the contracted rear view available but with the rear camera, it's a non-issue. The M40i with 355HP inline six/8speed is an awesome engine/transmission combination and the excceleration will set you back in your seat. In sport or sport+ mode, the exhaust note definitely will put a smile on your face.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Bang For Your Buck

Joe Castillo, 07/09/2019
M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Test drove X5, X3 and X4 m40i was hands down the winner. Can’t go wrong paying a few extra K for the power and handling this vehicle provides. The wife absolutely loves her true sports SUV. Some reviews claim limited space but we went from 435i gran coupe to X4 m40i and of course we like the extra space. More space or less space is relative and for us the extra space is definitely a plus.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
