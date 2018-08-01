2019 BMW X4 M40i
What’s new
- Completely redesigned for 2019
- Revised styling
- New standard features
- Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Both available engines are smooth, powerful and fuel-efficient
- Easy to personalize thanks to a long list of standard and optional features
- Impressive handling for an SUV
- Rear headroom is a bit tight
- The sloping roofline compromises cargo space
- Android Auto is not available
- Pricey when fully optioned
Which X4 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.5 / 10
BMW's redesigned 2019 X4 is a more sporting and stylish alternative to the traditional luxury crossover. It's related to the X3 SUV but has a sleeker, more coupelike profile. It's also a bit wider, longer and shorter in height than the X3, signaling its mission from the moment you lay eyes on it.
The two available trim levels are differentiated by their engines and standard equipment. The xDrive30i uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder good for 248 horses, while the M40i has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder with 355 hp. BMW wagers an M40i can rip 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds. That's quick acceleration from any vehicle, let alone a compact luxury SUV. BMW says it tuned the X4 to have slightly greater handling capability than the X3, too, so there is some substance to go along with the sportier styling.
Really, though, the X4 is a styling choice. And to get it, you have to pay more and give up some practicality compared to the X3. That sloping roofline cuts into precious rear-seat headroom and robs cargo space and rearward visibility. So while the 2019 BMW X4 might well look the part of a crossover, it's best if you pack a little lighter and resist the temptation to bring some of your friends along for the ride.
2019 BMW X4 models
The 2019 BMW X4 is available in two trim levels: the xDrive30i and the M40i. The xDrive30i is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), while the M40i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder (355 hp, 365 lb-ft). Both come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Standard xDrive30i features include 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, LED headlights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, and selectable drive modes. There's a choice of xLine Design or M Sport Design style packages, with the latter offering different wheel options and more aggressive styling cues.
On the inside, the features list continues with dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, driver memory settings, simulated-leather upholstery, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, BMW Assist emergency telematics, BMW's iDrive infotainment system with a 10.3-inch display, a navigation system, Bluetooth and a 12-speaker sound system. Apple CarPlay is available on a one-year trial. A forward collision warning system with low-speed automatic braking is also standard equipment.
Stepping up to the X4 M40i will add an adaptive suspension, keyless entry and ignition, and satellite radio. It also comes with the M Sport package that includes unique aerodynamic exterior touches, black exterior trim and M Sport brakes.
Three major packages are available for the X4. The Convenience package (xDrive30i only) includes lumbar support, keyless entry and ignition, and satellite radio. The Premium package adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, gesture control for the infotainment system, and a head-up display. With the Executive package, you get a surround-view camera system, park assist, a digital instrument cluster, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, and ambient interior lighting.
Safety-related packages include the Driving Assistance package — blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, improved frontal collision warning with emergency braking mitigation and rear cross-traffic alert — and the Driving Assistance Plus package, with active cruise control with stop and go, active lane keeping assist, side collision avoidance, traffic jam assist and evasion aid. Notable stand-alone options include leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, a premium Harman Kardon sound system and ventilated front seats.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.5 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking7.0
Steering7.5
Handling8.0
Drivability8.0
Off-road7.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess7.0
Visibility6.5
Quality7.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids6.0
Voice control7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW X4.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- appearance
- engine
- seats
- comfort
- transmission
- visibility
- technology
- emission system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
Time to upgrade my SUV and wanted a different look than all the other full-size SUV's out there. The X4 fills the bill perfectly. Fit and finish on the interior shows all the high quality materials and details that you should expect in a BMW and I really was pulled to the exterior styling. I thought I'd mind the contracted rear view available but with the rear camera, it's a non-issue. The M40i with 355HP inline six/8speed is an awesome engine/transmission combination and the excceleration will set you back in your seat. In sport or sport+ mode, the exhaust note definitely will put a smile on your face.
Test drove X5, X3 and X4 m40i was hands down the winner. Can’t go wrong paying a few extra K for the power and handling this vehicle provides. The wife absolutely loves her true sports SUV. Some reviews claim limited space but we went from 435i gran coupe to X4 m40i and of course we like the extra space. More space or less space is relative and for us the extra space is definitely a plus.
[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: That right there is the new 2019 BMW X4. It's a slightly more premium, slightly more sporty variant of the X3 that has a slope down roof. Kind of like the BMW X6. We're gonna drive it for the first time today. [MUSIC PLAYING] From the driver's seat, unsurprisingly, the X4 drives similarly to the X3. And I'm actually happy to get to talk about that because I went to Portugal to drive the X3 and film a video on it, and I got the flu immediately after landing. So no video. But I've since reviewed that vehicle and driving this car for the first time, and the similarities are very easy to spot. The dash looks identical. Forward visibility is excellent. You get the same powerful 6 cylinder engine and this model, which is the M40i. Of the two, this is the M40i, which is the top version. Beneath that, is an xDrive30i. The xDrive30i comes with a two liter turbocharged 4 cylinder, about 250 horsepower, or so. And this M40i has a turbocharged straight 6 with 355 horsepower and about 365 pound feet of torque. So acceleration in this is not a problem. BMW's never had a problem making powerful engines that feel good. This one revs all the way to 6500 RPM and sounds good in the process. So it's a very satisfactory driving experience. The nicely weighted and easy to grab onto steering wheel feels good in your hands. There's good detents in the rim that make you want to grab the wheel at the right position. The throttle response is pretty solid for a turbocharged engine, especially one with an 8 speed transmission. If I dial it into one of the various sport modes, it even gets a little louder and it will crackle the be exhaust when I make downshifts. Take a listen to this. [ENGINE REVVING] That's a good sound. And speaking of crazy performance things that you don't expect in this kind of vehicle, we've got launch control. And that will get this M40i model to 60 miles an hour, according to BMW, in just over 4 and a half seconds. There's no arguments about how fast this car could be in a straight line. And when it comes to handling, it does that job pretty well too. There's no getting around that it's an SUV, that it rides taller, that it weighs a fair amount as well. But still, the satisfying parts of driving quickly, how the car responds when you go into a corner, how it feels when you accelerate out-- all those elements are tied together very nicely. And that's important because that's kind of what you'd expect from BMW. The X4 aspires to be a sportier version of the X3. To that end, they've extended the rear track width on this over an inch-- 1.2 inches. And that seems like a small amount, but it actually is kind of a major deal. They've done this because, you know, it looked good, which doesn't hurt. And too, it also makes the car a little bit more nimble. And that's something you may not notice when you're driving in the commute stop and go traffic. But it may influence other elements, like if you decide to go up a winding road, or take a freeway off ramp or on ramp at a good clip. All these X4 models come with the sport suspension that makes it ride a little bit more firmly than the standard car, and adaptive damping is optional. The version that we're driving, like I mentioned, is an X40i. But it's outfitted and kitted out with all the doodads and accessories, if you couldn't tell by this beautiful red leather. Now, all the X4's come standard with a large entertainment display, but the head-up display is optional, but this one has it. It looks attractive. What I like about this new generation of X3 and X4 is this large digital gauge cluster. It's interesting because it's definitely a digital screen, but they've worked in that surrounds of the gauges. Those are actual fixed elements. You can reach out and touch them, even though the screen behind them can change to whatever. We've also got some sportier seats in this. They have a little bit more aggressive side bolstering. And that's to make you, you know, help you sit in place. Now, let's talk about the rear hatch. The rear window is a lot smaller than it is on the X3. And the rear headrests impinge upon the visibility as well. We have tall side view mirrors, which help. And we have a suite of safety equipment, including rear view camera, top view camera, all of that stuff as well. Well, visibility could be a concern to some people who are more sensitive to that than not. This X4, which is outfitted with all the sporty elements, does the sporty driving stuff right, which is exactly what you'd hope. But let's talk about what happens to the back seat. [MUSIC PLAYING] Now, the story with the last generation BMW X4 was that it compromised so much interior space because of the way this roofline went down, that it really didn't seem to be that much worthwhile stepping to it over in X3 because the compromises were so great. Now because this generation X3 and consequently, this generation X4 are so much bigger than those vehicles, there are still compromises, but the space remains pretty usable. I gotta say. As I slither over to this seat here, I find that if I sit behind the driver's seat where I was sitting last-- if I sit behind myself, I have plenty of leg room, plenty of shoulder room. Although, my hair is just about brushing the roof. If you have any taller passengers, taller than 5'10" or passengers with big torsos, their heads might be in the roof. And this center seat here has a pretty firm backrest. So you can get four adults in this car total, but you probably want to keep the center space for the little ones. Cargo space is a lot less than the X3, but the cargo area is pretty usable. You can flip down this backseat and use this entire loading area to put your stuff. [MUSIC PLAYING] The X4 is a very nice driving and interesting looking vehicle. The question is, who's buying it? It's more expensive than an X3 and offers less utility. And utility is the second word that makes up the acronym, SUV. So from a logic perspective, it's kind of a head scratcher. That's what it's always been. I think the real draw is that this is something that will be sold in small numbers, that looks different, that has a sportier edge to it, and that alone is enough for shoppers who are looking for something a little bit more unique and something that stands out a bit more than your normal luxury compact SUV. We'll be sure to do a deeper test on this once we get it back at our office. But for now, the impression is this thing drives well. And the people who are remotely interested in the way this looks should check it out. If you like what you saw, keep it tuned right here and be sure to visit edmunds.com. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Edmunds Senior Writer Carlos Lago drives and reviews the new 2019 BMW X4. The second generation of BMW's coupe-inspired compact luxury SUV is a bit bigger, so it offers more interior and cargo space than before. Though based on the X3, the X4 is quite a bit wider and carries a sportier intent -- it's outfitted with a firmer suspension and is available with a powerful six-cylinder engine and launch control. Is sacrificing utility for all this worth it?
Features & Specs
|M40i 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$60,450
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X4 safety features:
- BMW Assist eCall
- Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and also allows passengers to notify roadside assistance with a single button.
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Warns with visual alerts or vibration through the steering wheel if there is a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
BMW X4 vs. the competition
BMW X4 vs. BMW X6
Larger in size than the X4, the X6 is also more expensive. While you could opt for the same six-cylinder engine as you can get in the X4, the real differentiator is the available twin-turbo V8. Unfortunately, practicality isn't a trait of either BMW.
BMW X4 vs. BMW X3
The X3 is a more traditional and practical luxury compact SUV when compared to the 2019 X4. There's more rear passenger headroom, more cargo space and better visibility. But the X3 lacks the handling prowess and sleeker styling of the X4, even though they are very similar underneath the sheet metal.
BMW X4 vs. Audi SQ5
If you're looking for the engaging performance of the X4 but wish the styling was a bit more subdued, the SQ5 could work. It's the sporty variant of the Q5 and might be right up your alley. Not short on interior tech or performance, the SQ5 can go toe to toe with the X4 M40i in almost every metric.
FAQ
Is the BMW X4 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW X4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW X4:
- Completely redesigned for 2019
- Revised styling
- New standard features
- Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019
Is the BMW X4 reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW X4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW X4?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW X4 is the 2019 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $60,450.
Other versions include:
- M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $60,450
What are the different models of BMW X4?
More about the 2019 BMW X4
The 2019 BMW X4 should appeal to style-conscious buyers who like the elevated height of an SUV but don't particularly need all the space for either passengers or cargo. If you're like most who aren't willing to sacrifice utility for appearances, BMW's more traditional X3 SUV is a better bet.
To distinguish the xDrive30i trim from the M40i, look at the engine. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine powers the xDrive30i, and the M40i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder. Both come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Standard feature highlights include 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, heated and power-folding exterior mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, a power liftgate, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, BMW Assist emergency telematics, BMW's iDrive infotainment system, and a rearview camera. The X4 M40i adds unique exterior treatments, adaptive suspension, keyless entry and ignition, and M Sport brakes.
Notable options include heated front and rear seats, upgraded forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, a head-up display and a speed limit display, a surround-view camera system, an automated parking system, a wireless charging pad, a Wi-Fi hotspot and Apple CarPlay.
The X4's closest competitor is the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, which has a similar sloping rear roofline but makes fewer sacrifices in the utility department. Both the BMW and the Benz are comparable in price, performance and feature content. The Porsche Macan is more performance-oriented and is priced in the same neighborhood but has fewer standard features. Another fashionable alternative is the Jaguar F-Pace that is positively spacious compared to these SUVs.
Considering how many sacrifices the 2019 BMW X4 forces in terms of rear passenger and cargo space as well as visibility, we suggest checking out the competition first on Edmunds.
2019 BMW X4 M40i Overview
The 2019 BMW X4 M40i is offered in the following styles: M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW X4 M40i?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW X4 M40i and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 X4 M40i 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 X4 M40i.
