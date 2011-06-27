Used 2016 BMW X3 Diesel Consumer Reviews
You get more than you see
We bought the X3d for several reasons 18 months ago. 1/ Diesel's are known for their good MPG, we get 33 mpg on and off HWY. We are not very often at the Gas Station and get an average 680 miles from empty to full. 2/. Servicing is only every 10,000 miles or 1 year and our Local BMW Dealership is only 10 miles from home. Very convenient. 3/. Insurance is reasonable and with all the safety aspects we get 36% discount. 4/. Road Side Assistance is all in for 10 years. Part of the deal. BMW give you 4 years Free Maintenance but we offered to pay for an extra 2 years having taken the finance over 6 years. Thus when we have to pay for 7th Maintenance our car will be paid off. The car is a delight to drive and the twin turbo kicks in well when needed. Snow and ice are no problem. X3diesel is always going to hold a good resell factor as a good one is very hard to find. Wife has a mixed back roads and R93 to get to work and when there are delays the GPS finds a way for her for the 20 mile journey each working day. Our back up car is a 2012 Acura RDX and on par with BMW X3d.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2016 BMW X3 Diesel vs GLK250
Although I relay on feedback and reviews, it took a while to decide to write one. However, I wanted to write this review for people interested in diesel cars as I was, and there weren’t too many comments in regards to diesel engines. I was in search of a diesel car that will have a high MPG and be a little bit bigger than a sedan. I didn’t care about brands in the beginning knowing that I will sort it out at the end based on price/mpg/quality, etc. After narrowing down I ended up with 2 models: BMW X3 diesel and MB GLK250 diesel. I lived in Oregon at that time and the price in NW was higher than other areas. As I had time to search and not be in rush, I found a 2013 GLK250 in California @ $28K with 21000 miles on it. PURCHASE it for my wife. 2 months later I found an X3 diesel in Texas @ 36K brand new, but with rear window busted by the hails. The dealer replaced the window for free, but I paid for fixing the wiring as the rain water affected the rear side. 1 year later, both cars have about 10k miles put on them, and I can say that MB is the best as performance. Acceleration: BMW is on 8 speed transmission and the car is slow until you reach about 30MPH. The ratio on speed changes is small and that will keep you slow. It is irritant to see all kind of other brands vehicles to be faster than your BMW car, from stop to 30-35 MPH. GLK250 instead is on 7 speed transmission but the ratio is distributed different and you have the starting speed what you’ll need. Comfort: BMW is better as the seats are a bit better built and placed. The infotainment system has more options (like a computer) while MB is pretty simple (for old guys like me). MPG: I drove the BMW from Oregon to NY with constant speeds above 80 / 85 MPH and the MPG was about 30MPG. The driving comfort was ok as I drove about 12 hours / day. It bothered when I had to go to speeds lower than 30MPH as the transmission changed gears and it seems to not catch up speed at least as fast as other cars. In the “city”: I did UBER/LYFT for about 6 months and I achieved about 28 MPG in a stop and go traffic about 8-12 hours/day (on the days I worked). During the winter (snow and ice) it performed excellent. No slips, plenty of torque on snowy hills. Now on the NY routes I am getting about 35MPG even more if there were no hills. The best was 45MPG on a 75 miles trip at 45-55MPH. The GLK250: most highway trips were between Portland and Seattle and the MPG was about 33MPG @ an average of 75MPH. In the city (stop and go) I am constantly getting about 30 MPG. But leaving from stop lights is a pleasure. NOISE: Definitely both cars are quitter than their predecessors and while running you won’t make the difference between the gas and diesel engines. However, GLK is at least 50% quitter than X3. Now if I would have to start shopping again, I will definitely not buy an X3 anymore, but 2 GLK’s. Unfortunately, MB is not making diesel mid-size SUV’s / cross-overs or at least this is what I know at this point. Breaks: I drove Toyota and Honda for many years, but BMW’s breaks are worst. You have to push hard on them is not like the other cars where you gentle push the breaks and stops without efforts. If you’ll check the forums you’ll see that breaks and rotors are a common problem for BMW’s. If you open up the CARFAX reports on autotrader, you’ll see that almost every 30k the pads/rotors were replaced. GLK has pretty much the same habit, but maybe at 45K… Hopefully this will help you take the right decision. Feel free to ask questions if you have [contact info removed]. ********************************** Update as of January 2010. My BMW is gone now (trade in)... The car had 57000 miles. When the car had about 53k miles on the check engine light came on. Took it to the dealer and found out that one of the injectors had to be changed. As the issue was not related to safety I got no loaner or rental and asked to return next day so they can order the injector... Needless to say, the injector did not arrived, so i was sent home again (45 miles one way). They said that they will call which never happen. Long story short... 7 days after I went to the dealer (just to hear : o yeah, the part is here) and after 5 hours of wait, I was told that everything related to fuel line has to be replaced as there were metal particles in the diesel fuel. One week later the car was fixed. So, my question was: if I would not have the warranty, how much would cost me? The answer: $13700 !!! The warranty expired at 55k miles. The verdict: traded in for a Nissan Murano. For this review: I downgraded the rating for the dealer assistance, for resale value, reliability ... Bottom line, for $50k+ you can buy a Japanese car (Toyota, Honda, Nissan, even Mazda) much more reliable. BMW is just a name, not anymore a brand.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Off to a great start
I have a little over 600 miles on my 2016 X3 xdrive28d. So far, I'm very happy with the vehicle. I spend about 2 hours a day commuting and the X3 is a great place to be. The 2L turbodiesel is not for racing, but it's plenty quick and accelerates to 70 mph effortlessly. The computer is pretty accurate and mpgs are climbing, currently at 34 mpgs. After adjusting the seats I find them very comfortable (Nevada leather). The interior design is classy, although some of the buttons are difficult to see from the driver's seat. The engine is not as quiet as my Q5 TDI, but you don't hear it cruising down the highway. The car came with 18 inch wheels with Pirelli P7s and they are quiet so far. The idrive infotainment system is complex, but most functions work by voice command and it works well. The build quality is excellent and there are no rattles, even from the panoramic sunroof. The suspension is firm, well composed and comfortable. The auto Stop/Start works well and definitely saves fuel at those long traffic lights. I do disable Start/Stop in sections where I know the stops will be brief. I can't comment on reliability this early on. I always look forward to driving this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Delightful diesel
I have been very pleased with this vehicle, having owned it for well over one year and adding 40K to the odometer. While the diesel is slightly more "clattery" than the gasoline version, this is more than offset by the terrific fuel mileage. I get over 36 miles to the gallon in mixed driving. As diesels remain largely unpopular in the US, I got a fabulous deal on this car. It was a service vehicle for the dealership with 3K miles when purchased, and I got 19% off the MSRP. The car is tight as a drum and handles exceptionally well for a small SUV. Performance is fine and the diesel is torquey and responsive. The quality is palpable. We are considering purchase of a second one for my wife.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car
Depending on where you live will determine dealer support. I purchased the car in Northern California where the BMW service was over the top which is one of the main reasons I purchased. I’ve since moved to Southern California and the service is subpar on a good day.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the X3
Related Used 2016 BMW X3 Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner